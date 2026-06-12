Top 10 Countries With Highest Rate Of Depression In 2026

Depression remains one of the world’s most significant public health challenges, affecting hundreds of millions of people across every continent. According to the latest estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 332 million people worldwide are living with depression, making it one of the leading causes of disability globally.

While depression exists in every society, prevalence rates vary considerably between countries due to factors such as economic instability, armed conflict, social isolation, healthcare access, demographic trends, and mental health awareness. Importantly, countries with higher reported rates may also have stronger screening systems and better diagnosis rates than countries where mental illness remains underreported. Top 10 Countries with the Highest Depression Rates in 2026:

Rank Country Estimated Depression Rate 1 Syria 8.44% 2 United Kingdom 7.44% 3 Netherlands 7.22% 4 Ukraine 6.75% 5 Tunisia 6.35% 6 Lebanon 6.12% 7 Greece 6.09% 8 Switzerland 6.05% 9 Turkey 5.67% 10 Iceland 5.51%

Depression Rates Among The Top 10 Countries

1. Syria (8.44%)

Syria records the highest estimated depression prevalence in 2026. More than a decade of armed conflict, displacement, economic hardship, and humanitarian challenges have contributed to widespread psychological distress across the population. Mental health experts have repeatedly highlighted the long-term emotional impact of war on communities.

2. United Kingdom (7.44%)

The United Kingdom ranks second globally. Experts point to factors including social isolation, cost-of-living pressures, workplace stress, and growing mental health awareness, which leads to more diagnoses being identified and recorded.

3. Netherlands (7.22%)

Despite its strong healthcare system and high quality of life, the Netherlands reports one of the world’s highest diagnosed depression rates. Researchers suggest that comprehensive mental health screening and greater willingness to seek treatment may contribute to the elevated figures.

4. Ukraine (6.75%)

The ongoing consequences of war, population displacement, and economic uncertainty continue to place significant mental health burdens on Ukrainians. Depression prevalence remains among the highest globally.

5. Tunisia (6.35%)

Tunisia has one of the highest depression rates in Africa. Economic challenges, unemployment, and social pressures frequently contribute to the country’s mental health burden.

6. Lebanon (6.12%)

Lebanon’s prolonged economic crisis, political instability, and financial collapse have significantly impacted public mental health. Mental health organisations have reported rising levels of anxiety and depression in recent years.

7. Greece (6.09%)

Greece continues to experience relatively high depression prevalence, partly linked to the lingering effects of economic challenges and demographic changes, including an ageing population.

8. Switzerland (6.05%)

Switzerland’s inclusion may surprise many observers given its high standard of living. However, experts note that strong healthcare access and robust diagnosis systems often lead to the identification and reporting of more cases.

9. Turkey (5.67%)

Turkey ranks ninth globally. Economic pressures, inflation concerns, and regional instability are among the factors frequently discussed in relation to mental health challenges.

10. Iceland (5.51%)

Although Iceland consistently ranks highly in quality-of-life indicators, depression remains a notable public health issue. Researchers often emphasise that depression can affect populations, regardless of their wealth or overall happiness rankings.

Why Depression Rates Differ Between Countries

Several factors influence national depression rates:

Armed conflict and political instability

Economic hardship and unemployment

Social isolation and demographic changes

Cultural attitudes toward mental health

Availability of mental health services

Accuracy of diagnosis and reporting systems

The Global Depression Challenge

The WHO estimates that depression affects around 4% of the global population and remains one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. Despite growing awareness, treatment gaps remain significant, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where mental health services are often underfunded or inaccessible.

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