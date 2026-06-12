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Home > Regionals News > Delhi-NCR On Red Alert: IMD Warns Of 100 kmph Winds, Heavy Rain And Severe Thunderstorms

Delhi-NCR On Red Alert: IMD Warns Of 100 kmph Winds, Heavy Rain And Severe Thunderstorms

Delhi-NCR faces a severe weather threat as the IMD issues a red alert for thunderstorms, heavy rain, lightning, hail, and wind gusts reaching 100 km/h. Authorities urge residents to stay indoors and take precautions.

Delhi-NCR On Red Alert: IMD Warns Of 100 kmph Winds, Heavy Rain And Severe Thunderstorms

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 00:23 IST

Delhi-NCR is bracing for a major weather event after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning of severe thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, lightning activity, and damaging wind gusts that could reach up to 100 kmph in parts of the National Capital Region. The alert comes as an intense convective weather system moving eastward from Haryana approaches Delhi-NCR. Meteorologists warn that conditions could deteriorate rapidly, bringing potentially dangerous weather capable of disrupting transportation, power supply, and daily activities across the region.

Red Alert Issued 

According to weather officials, the approaching storm system has developed due to intense atmospheric instability over Haryana and adjoining regions. Satellite observations indicate that the cloud mass is moving toward Delhi-NCR and may trigger thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rain, and strong winds during its passage.

Authorities have categorised the event as a red alert, the highest level of weather warning, indicating the potential for significant disruption and the need for immediate precautionary measures. Residents have been advised to remain indoors wherever possible and avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm activity.

Wind Speeds Could Reach 100 km/h.

One of the most concerning aspects of the warning is the possibility of forceful winds. Government advisories for parts of NCR, including Noida, warn of sustained winds between 70 and 90 kmph, with gusts potentially reaching 100 kmph. Such wind speeds can uproot trees, damage temporary structures, dislodge hoardings, and cause flying debris hazards. Recent weather events have already demonstrated the destructive potential of such systems. Earlier this week, some locations around Delhi recorded exceptionally strong wind gusts during dust storms and thunderstorm activity, causing widespread disruption.

The IMD has forecast widespread thunderstorm activity accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and surrounding districts. Lightning strikes remain a major concern during severe thunderstorms. Weather experts have also warned that isolated areas may experience hailstorms, especially where storm cells intensify rapidly. These conditions can create hazardous travel situations due to poor visibility, waterlogging, and slippery roads.

The storm arrives after several days of intense heat across the capital region, with temperatures climbing above 40°C in many locations. While rainfall and cloud cover are expected to bring temporary relief from the heat, the severe weather itself introduces fresh risks. Strong winds, lightning, localised flooding, and infrastructure damage could affect residents and commuters throughout the region.

Potential Impact On Daily Life

Authorities are warning residents to prepare for possible disruptions, including:

  • Traffic congestion and delays due to rain and reduced visibility.
  • Temporary power outages caused by falling trees and damaged power lines.
  • Flight and rail service disruptions.
  • Waterlogging in low-lying areas.
  • Damage to unsecured outdoor objects and temporary structures.

Safety Advisory For Residents

The IMD and local authorities recommend the following precautions:

  • Stay indoors during thunderstorms.
  • Avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles.
  • Secure loose objects on balconies, rooftops, and terraces.
  • Avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm hours.
  • Keep mobile phones charged in case of power interruptions.
  • Follow official weather updates and emergency advisories.

Outlook For The Coming Days

Date Weather Forecast Temperature Range Key Weather Risks
June 12 (Friday) Cloudy skies with thunderstorms, lightning, moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds 30°C – 39°C Strong winds up to 70 kmph, waterlogging, traffic disruptions
June 13 (Saturday) Intermittent rain and thunderstorms likely across Delhi-NCR 29°C – 38°C Lightning strikes, localized flooding, reduced visibility
June 14 (Sunday) Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorm activity 29°C – 37°C Gusty winds and isolated heavy rainfall
June 15 (Monday) Cloudy conditions with chances of light to moderate rain 30°C – 38°C Wet roads, localized water accumulation
June 16 (Tuesday) Rain and thunderstorms possible during afternoon and evening hours 30°C – 39°C Thunderstorms and brief travel disruptions
June 17 (Wednesday) Partly cloudy with isolated rain spells 31°C – 40°C Humidity increase and isolated storm development

ALSO READ: Delhi To NCR Cities In Just 30 Minutes? Inside The New High-Speed Connectivity Plan For Commuters

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Delhi-NCR On Red Alert: IMD Warns Of 100 kmph Winds, Heavy Rain And Severe Thunderstorms
Tags: Delhi NCR Weatherdelhi rainDelhi Stormdelhi weatherExtreme Weather AlertIMD red alertIndia weather newsNCR Rain AlertNoida weatherThunderstorm Warning

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