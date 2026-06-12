Bengaluru Weather Today June 12: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Next 3 Days, Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely As Monsoon Intensifies

Bengaluru Weather Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Bengaluru for the next three days, warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and stormy conditions. According to the weather department, the change in weather is being driven by an increase in the intensity of pre-monsoon winds. Bengaluru on Thursday witnessed a sudden shift in weather conditions, with several parts of the city receiving heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hail. While pre-monsoon showers have intensified across different parts of Karnataka, Bengaluru has simultaneously been experiencing summer heat. The heavy downpour led to waterlogging across roads in the city, disrupting traffic movement and causing inconvenience to commuters.

Karnataka Monsoon Update

Over the last few days, weather conditions across Karnataka have remained cloudy and rainy in several regions as the southwest monsoon continues to strengthen its presence across India. According to the latest update from the IMD, monsoon activity is expected to remain active across large parts of Karnataka over the next 24 hours. Several districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds, prompting weather alerts in multiple regions.

Bengaluru is also expected to remain under cloudy skies, with light to moderate rainfall likely at a few places. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for several districts, particularly in the Malnad and South Interior Karnataka regions, as the active southwest monsoon phase continues to bring widespread rainfall across the state. The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.4 mm in parts of Karnataka during the next 24 hours. Districts such as Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, and Chitradurga are expected to receive heavy rain along with sustained wind speeds of 30-40 kmph. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, especially in low-lying areas that are prone to waterlogging and flooding.

Coastal Karnataka Weather

Rainfall activity is expected to remain particularly strong along Karnataka’s coastal belt. The IMD has forecast heavy rain along with strong winds of 30-40 kmph at one or two places in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. In contrast, Uttara Kannada is likely to receive light rainfall at isolated locations.

Active monsoon conditions are expected to keep the coastal region wet and windy throughout the day.

Bengaluru Weather Today June 12

For Bengaluru, the IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at one or two places across Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. Wind speeds during rain spells could reach 30-40 kmph. While temperatures are expected to remain relatively pleasant, intermittent showers may affect traffic movement during peak hours. Commuters have been advised to carry umbrellas and factor in possible delays while travelling.

Apart from Bengaluru, widespread rainfall activity is expected across several districts in South Interior Karnataka.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by winds of 30-40 kmph is likely in Ballari,

Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru,

Ramanagara, Shivamogga, and Vijayanagara districts.

Namma Karnataka Weather: Monsoon Remains in Mild Phase

Namma Karnataka Weather, an independent weatherman, shared the forecast on X, saying that the Southwest Monsoon (SWM) Northern Progression Line remains unchanged across the state.

“FRIDAY [12-JUNE] WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR KARNATAKA

FRIDAY [12-JUNE] WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR KARNATAKA

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GM All. SWM Northern Progression Line stands unchanged across the State. Overall Setup:

-At 700hpa broad based convergence visible across Telangana, AP, NTN, Parts of NITN-SIK and NK.… pic.twitter.com/P3UltGBybZ — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) June 12, 2026







GM All. SWM Northern Progression Line stands unchanged across the State. Overall Setup: -At 700hpa broad based convergence visible across Telangana, AP, NTN, Parts of NITN-SIK and NK. -At 850hpa, no convergence here. Wind speed at 14-16Kmph across Karavali. Mild SWM wind speed. -At 500hpa, a broad convergence visible from MH to AP in to East-West spread. Can also be spotted across SIK, NK and NITN. Monsoon is in Mild Phase. Outlook: -Possibility for widespread light to moderate rains [10mm to 50mm] across DK, Udupi and UK. -Possibility for scattered light to moderate rains [5mm to 50mm] across CB Pura, Tumakuru, Bengaluru, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Haveri, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Dharwad, Belagavi, Ballari and Vijaynagara.”

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