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Home > Education News > UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Check Result PDF, Cut-Off, Mains Process and Latest Updates

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Check Result PDF, Cut-Off, Mains Process and Latest Updates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon publish the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 results.

UPSC Prelims Result 2026
UPSC Prelims Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 08:54 IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon publish the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2026 results, which is sure to reduce the anxiety and bring a sigh of relief to lakhs of aspirants across India. Candidates who sat for these preliminary CSE exams on May 24 across several centres in India for recruitment to some of the senior-most civil services in the country. A successful result in the prelims opens the gateway to appearing for the Civil Services Main Examination at the end of this year. The result will likely be released on the UPSC official website in PDF form. Different from the final merit list, the result will contain the roll numbers of candidates who qualify for the next stage only.

What date will UPSC Prelims Result 2026 be released

The commission has not yet formally announced a date. However, following the former years’ trend, candidates can expect the results to be released by the middle of June. An update to the result will be available on the official UPSC website.

The exam was held in two shifts on May 24. General Studies Paper I was held in the morning, while the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) was conducted in the afternoon. Over 8.19 lakh candidates registered for the examination, for approximately 933 vacancies in various Group A and Group B services this year.

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How to check UPSC Prelims Result 2026

The result will appear as a PDF file on the UPSC website. Candidates will have to download the file and look for their roll numbers through the search option. Unlike many other recruitment examinations, the UPSC does not issue individual result notifications through SMS or emails. Aspirants will have to check the result through the official portal themselves. Candidates whose roll numbers are included in the result will qualify for the Civil Services Main Examination, which will take place later this year.

What makes UPSC CSE one of the toughest exams in India

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test. Clearing the prelims is only the first step in a long and highly competitive selection process.

The examination is used to recruit officers for 21 services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Revenue Service and several other central services. In the last UPSC question paper cycle, thousands of exam takers qualified for the five mains, but very few progressed to the final stage requiring them to get recommendations for appointments after the interview stage.

What happens next after the UPSC Prelims Result

These candidates will have to fill in the Detailed Application Form (DAF) immediately after management while before appearing for the main examination. The DAF is significant, as it records academic information, service preference, etc. that may be used later on during the interview stage. The Main Exam is expected to start in August. The shortlisted candidates from the written test will be required to attend the personality test before the final merit list is released.

As the announcement of the results approaches, aspirants from all over India are waiting in anticipation for the result of months and, in some cases, years of hard work. For many aspirants, the prelims result release will indicate the start of the next but significantly strenuous stage of the UPSC quest.

Also Read: UPSC Finalises April 2026 Recruitment Results, Recommended Candidates Informed of Selection

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UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Check Result PDF, Cut-Off, Mains Process and Latest Updates

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UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Check Result PDF, Cut-Off, Mains Process and Latest Updates
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Check Result PDF, Cut-Off, Mains Process and Latest Updates
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Check Result PDF, Cut-Off, Mains Process and Latest Updates
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Check Result PDF, Cut-Off, Mains Process and Latest Updates

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