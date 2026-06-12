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Home > Education News > MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Know How to Check Marksheet, Official Websites, and Latest Updates

MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Know How to Check Marksheet, Official Websites, and Latest Updates

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 12 Second Examination Result 2026.

MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026
MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 09:42 IST

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 12 Second Examination Result 2026 today, June 12, allowing another chance for the thousands of students to boost their scores and proceed with their higher education plans. The result link will become functional at 4 pm on the official web portals, as declared by the board. The students who appeared for the second examination can view their marksheets online. The login credentials are required for this purpose. The second examination was for the students who were not present for the regular board examination or were unable to qualify for one and beyond subjects or wanted to improve their marks.

When will MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 be out?

MPBSE has announced that the Higher Secondary Second Examination Result will be announced at 4 pm on June 12. Students are requested to prepare their roll number and application number to prevent last-minute waiting time while checking results. The single-shift examinations were taken on May 7 and 25 from 9 am to 12 noon at various centres across the state.

The announcement is made just after less than two months of the regular Class 12 board results declaration, which shows that the board is trying to give a quick academic recovery route to the candidates.

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How to check MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026

Candidates can check their results when the link on the official websites gets activated. The candidates can download the online marksheet by logging in with their roll number, application number and examination details. Candidates can see the marks and the qualifying status for every subject. Candidates are advised to download and keep the provisional marksheet for admission and recording. The original revised marksheets are to be issued later by the respective schools.

What are the contents on MPBSE marksheet

The online marksheet will have the following details: the name and roll number of the candidate, the run name, the stream, the subjects appeared for, the marks obtained, and the qualification status. Candidates should carefully check all the personal and academic details on the marksheet. Candidates who notice any inconsistencies can seek clarification and correction from the respective schools and the board.

Candidates wishing to seek a claim or re-evaluation of the answer cards may submit opportune applications after the declaration of results as per the regulations, the board has said.

Why is the MPBSE second examination important for students

The second examination is a means of academic lifeline for the students who did not want to achieve the desired performance in the regular board exams. It gives breath to the students to improve their scores without having to wait for an entire year for the next semester.

Successful candidates for the examination will be eligible to apply for admissions in undergraduate and other higher education courses. The importance of a second examination has increased distinctly in these years as the boards in the country are moving towards making flexible assessment systems to help minimise the academic stress and loss of year for the students.

With the results to be announced later today, thousands of students along with parents across Madhya Pradesh will be looking at the official portals. The results will dictate the next steps for many a student who wants to get admission to the colleges and professional courses in the next academic session.

Also Read: UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Result Date, How to Check Result PDF, Cut-Off, Mains Process and Latest Updates

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MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Know How to Check Marksheet, Official Websites, and Latest Updates
Tags: MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026MP Board Class 12 resultMPBSEMPBSE Class 12 result 2026MPBSE marksheet

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MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Know How to Check Marksheet, Official Websites, and Latest Updates
MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Know How to Check Marksheet, Official Websites, and Latest Updates
MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Know How to Check Marksheet, Official Websites, and Latest Updates
MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 Expected Soon at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Know How to Check Marksheet, Official Websites, and Latest Updates

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