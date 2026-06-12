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Home > Business News > Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Can Bulls Extend Gains Through The Day? Sensex Jumps 700 Points, Nifty Tops 23,300

Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Can Bulls Extend Gains Through The Day? Sensex Jumps 700 Points, Nifty Tops 23,300

Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Sensex gained over 700 points and Nifty crossed 23,300 in early trade on June 12, driven by banking stocks, IndiGo and large-cap buying while IT shares lagged.

Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Can Bulls Extend Gains Through The Day? Sensex Jumps 700 Points, Nifty Tops 23,300
Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Can Bulls Extend Gains Through The Day? Sensex Jumps 700 Points, Nifty Tops 23,300

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 10:44 IST

Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: If you were looking for a strong finish to the week on Dalal Street, Friday morning has provided just that. The Indian stock market has begun the last trading session of the week on a strong note as investors once again looked to riskier assets following the caution seen on Thursday. Optimism prevails largely based on better-than-anticipated global news flow, continued buying in banking stocks, and a resumed focus on large-cap stocks. The BSE Sensex edged higher in a major rally, and the Nifty was past 23,300 on the NSE. The rally was not confined to blue-chip stocks. Mid-cap and small-cap counters also participated in the rally.

At 10:07 am, the Sensex had climbed 734.54 points, up 0.99 per cent to 74,567.09, while the Nifty 50 index had climbed 185.85 points, up 0.80 per cent to 23,347.45.

Banking stock take the lead

Banking and financial stocks also witnessed further gains during the early trade. The BSE Bankex was up 1.22% at 55,819.35 and the Nifty Bank was up 1.16%. Lenders like Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank also gained and strengthened sentiment in banking sector. Shares of HDFC Bank also gained nearly 2% and ended in green and added to the Sensex.

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Large caps continue to witness buying, IndiGo share rises

Shares of Indigo were highest gaining on Sensex, was up over 3%. Buying seen across Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Titan, HDFC Bank. Bharti Airtel, Trent, Maruti Suzuki, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are among the other popular stocks that witnessed a good amount of demand.

IT stock remains the weak spot

But the rally was not widespread across all market segments as tech stocks retreated despite the generally bullish sentiment. BSE Nifty IT was down 0.32 per cent while BSE Focused IT index was down 0.03 points. Stocks such as Tech Mahindra, HCLTech and Infosys dragged the IT sector down.

Broader market keeps pace

Outside the benchmark indices, sentiment was positive with good buying interest seen in mid-cap and small-cap stocks. Nifty Next 50 gained 1.22 per cent, and Nifty Midcap 100 was up over 1 per cent. Small-cap indices gained about 1.3 per cent, showing investors’ appetite for market exposure.

Sector watch

Most of the sectoral indices traded positively. Realty rose 1.49 per cent, Media was up 1.52 per cent, and PSU Banks rose 1.40 per cent. Auto, Financial Services, and Consumer Durables also rose nearly 1 per cent. Pharma and healthcare stocks were flat, while the IT sector was the only major sector trading in the red.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Elon Musk To Become World’s First Trillionaire? How SpaceX IPO Can Make History

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Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Can Bulls Extend Gains Through The Day? Sensex Jumps 700 Points, Nifty Tops 23,300
Tags: business newsstock market

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Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Can Bulls Extend Gains Through The Day? Sensex Jumps 700 Points, Nifty Tops 23,300
Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Can Bulls Extend Gains Through The Day? Sensex Jumps 700 Points, Nifty Tops 23,300
Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Can Bulls Extend Gains Through The Day? Sensex Jumps 700 Points, Nifty Tops 23,300
Stock Market Today | Opening Bell: Can Bulls Extend Gains Through The Day? Sensex Jumps 700 Points, Nifty Tops 23,300

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