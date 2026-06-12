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Home > Space and Science News > NOAA SOLAR-1 Satellite Starts Full Operations, Delivering Faster Alerts For Power Grids, Satellites, GPS Networks, And Astronauts

NOAA SOLAR-1 Satellite Starts Full Operations, Delivering Faster Alerts For Power Grids, Satellites, GPS Networks, And Astronauts

NOAA's SOLAR-1 satellite has begun full operations from a point one million miles from Earth, providing continuous monitoring of solar storms and delivering faster space weather alerts to help protect power grids, satellites, GPS networks, and astronauts.

NOAA SOLAR-1
NOAA SOLAR-1

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 11:51 IST

For decades, the world has relied on old, part-time instruments to track what the sun throws at us. That is changing now. NOAA’s SOLAR-1 satellite has entered full operational service, parked about one million miles from Earth, watching the sun around the clock. 

This is not a research experiment. It is a working watchdog. 

SOLAR-1, which launched in September 2025 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center, reached its final position at the Lagrange Point 1 in January 2026. This spot between the Earth and the sun gives it a clear, unobstructed view of incoming solar activity before it hits us. 

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 What It Actually Does 

The satellite carries a set of instruments that measure solar wind, track eruptions from the sun’s surface called Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), and send that data back to Earth without pause. No gaps. No delays caused by old equipment. 

Old data sources could take up to eight hours to deliver solar imagery to forecasters. SOLAR-1 gets coronagraph images to them within 30 minutes. Other instrument data arrives within five minutes. 

That speed matters. A solar storm that goes undetected can knock out power grids, mess up GPS, disrupt airline routes, and damage satellites. The bigger the warning window, the more operators can do to protect systems before the storm hits. 

Clinton Wallace, director of NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, put it plainly: “It means more time to act. It gives time for power grid operators to prepare, more time for satellite operators to protect assets, more time for aviation and national security partners to understand risk, and more time for human spaceflight teams to protect astronauts and missions.” 

Why This Matters Right Now 

The sun is currently near the peak of its 11-year activity cycle. Solar storms are more frequent. The risk to satellites, GPS networks, power infrastructure, and even astronauts in space is at its highest point in over a decade. 

SOLAR-1 covers a wide range of systems that are at risk from space weather: the electric grid, communications, aviation navigation, national security operations, and crewed missions like NASA’s Artemis program. 

Before this satellite, there was no dedicated, always-on American system for this job. The US was essentially relying on instruments not built for the purpose, or sharing data from other missions that had their own primary goals. 

What Comes Next 

SOLAR-1 is now feeding live data to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, which issues watches, warnings, and alerts to industries and governments across the country. 

NOAA says more missions at the L1 point are planned for the future, building on what SOLAR-1 starts. For now, it is the only satellite the US has built from scratch, specifically to do this one job, all the time. 

Also Read: Who Are The Artemis III Astronauts? NASA Reveals Crew For Upcoming Lunar Mission

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NOAA SOLAR-1 Satellite Starts Full Operations, Delivering Faster Alerts For Power Grids, Satellites, GPS Networks, And Astronauts
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NOAA SOLAR-1 Satellite Starts Full Operations, Delivering Faster Alerts For Power Grids, Satellites, GPS Networks, And Astronauts

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NOAA SOLAR-1 Satellite Starts Full Operations, Delivering Faster Alerts For Power Grids, Satellites, GPS Networks, And Astronauts
NOAA SOLAR-1 Satellite Starts Full Operations, Delivering Faster Alerts For Power Grids, Satellites, GPS Networks, And Astronauts
NOAA SOLAR-1 Satellite Starts Full Operations, Delivering Faster Alerts For Power Grids, Satellites, GPS Networks, And Astronauts
NOAA SOLAR-1 Satellite Starts Full Operations, Delivering Faster Alerts For Power Grids, Satellites, GPS Networks, And Astronauts

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