Gold, Silver Rates Today On June 12: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad And More

The gold price saw an uptick in the morning today, with investors closely tracking Middle East developments, which supported higher crude oil prices and safe haven demand for gold. In overseas markets, spot gold was up 2.04 per cent to $4,181.55 per ounce, and silver gained 4.44 per cent to $66.76 an ounce. However, precious metals traded flat in domestic markets on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold futures of August delivery on MCX were quoting up by 0.53 per cent or Rs 795, at Rs 150,320 per 10 grams this morning, at the time of writing. Silver July was up by 0.94 per cent to Rs 243,720 per kg.
Gold prices see-sawed in trade on Thursday but moved up on a mix of global cues. According to market experts, traders are watching the crude oil prices, currency movement and also the geopolitical development that affects bullion prices. The Middle East tensions are driving up the oil prices, supporting the safe-haven appeal for the yellow metal. US President Donald Trump on Thursday voiced optimism over a possible settlement with Iran, helping temper concerns and allowing gold prices to bounce back from earlier losses. But this optimism is unlikely to last, and investors are waiting for real progress before taking on significant positions in the market.
Gold price today in India
The prices for gold available at 12 PM IST were Rs 14,858 per gram of 24-carat gold and Rs 13,620 per gram of 22-carat gold. The price of 18-carat gold was Rs 11,144 per gram.
|City
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|Delhi
|Rs 14,582
|Rs 13,635
|Rs 11,153
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,858
|Rs 13,620
|Rs 11,144
|Chennai
|Rs 15,055
|Rs 13,800
|Rs 11,550
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,858
|Rs 13,620
|Rs 11,144
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,858
|Rs 13,620
|Rs 11,144
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,863
|Rs 13,625
|Rs 11,149
|Bengaluru
|Rs 14,858
|Rs 13,620
|Rs 11,144
|Lucknow
|Rs 14,582
|Rs 13,635
|Rs 11,153
|Pune
|Rs 14,858
|Rs 13,620
|Rs 11,144
Silver rates today in India
The rate of silver also remained firm on Friday. For 1 kg it costs Rs 2,60,000 whereas around Rs 260 a gram. In addition to demand in the form of jewellery, silver rates are also affected by industrial demand, making them less stable than gold and more sensitive to international economic conditions and industrial production.
|City
|10g Silver Price
|100g Silver Price
|1kg Silver Price
|Chennai
|Rs 2,650
|Rs 26,500
|Rs 2,65,000
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,600
|Rs 26,000
|Rs 2,60,000
|Delhi
|Rs 2,600
|Rs 26,000
|Rs 2,60,000
|Kolkata
|Rs 2,600
|Rs 26,000
|Rs 2,60,000
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2,600
|Rs 26,000
|Rs 2,60,000
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,650
|Rs 26,500
|Rs 2,65,000
|Kerala
|Rs 2,650
|Rs 26,500
|Rs 2,65,000
|Pune
|Rs 2,600
|Rs 26,000
|Rs 2,60,000
|Vadodara
|Rs 2,600
|Rs 26,000
|Rs 2,60,000
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 2,600
|Rs 26,000
|Rs 2,60,000
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Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.