Gold, Silver Rates Today On June 12: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad And More

The gold price saw an uptick in the morning today, with investors closely tracking Middle East developments, which supported higher crude oil prices and safe haven demand for gold. In overseas markets, spot gold was up 2.04 per cent to $4,181.55 per ounce, and silver gained 4.44 per cent to $66.76 an ounce. However, precious metals traded flat in domestic markets on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). Gold futures of August delivery on MCX were quoting up by 0.53 per cent or Rs 795, at Rs 150,320 per 10 grams this morning, at the time of writing. Silver July was up by 0.94 per cent to Rs 243,720 per kg.

Gold prices see-sawed in trade on Thursday but moved up on a mix of global cues. According to market experts, traders are watching the crude oil prices, currency movement and also the geopolitical development that affects bullion prices. The Middle East tensions are driving up the oil prices, supporting the safe-haven appeal for the yellow metal. US President Donald Trump on Thursday voiced optimism over a possible settlement with Iran, helping temper concerns and allowing gold prices to bounce back from earlier losses. But this optimism is unlikely to last, and investors are waiting for real progress before taking on significant positions in the market.

Gold price today in India

The prices for gold available at 12 PM IST were Rs 14,858 per gram of 24-carat gold and Rs 13,620 per gram of 22-carat gold. The price of 18-carat gold was Rs 11,144 per gram.

City 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold Delhi Rs 14,582 Rs 13,635 Rs 11,153 Mumbai Rs 14,858 Rs 13,620 Rs 11,144 Chennai Rs 15,055 Rs 13,800 Rs 11,550 Kolkata Rs 14,858 Rs 13,620 Rs 11,144 Hyderabad Rs 14,858 Rs 13,620 Rs 11,144 Ahmedabad Rs 14,863 Rs 13,625 Rs 11,149 Bengaluru Rs 14,858 Rs 13,620 Rs 11,144 Lucknow Rs 14,582 Rs 13,635 Rs 11,153 Pune Rs 14,858 Rs 13,620 Rs 11,144

Silver rates today in India

The rate of silver also remained firm on Friday. For 1 kg it costs Rs 2,60,000 whereas around Rs 260 a gram. In addition to demand in the form of jewellery, silver rates are also affected by industrial demand, making them less stable than gold and more sensitive to international economic conditions and industrial production.

City 10g Silver Price 100g Silver Price 1kg Silver Price Chennai Rs 2,650 Rs 26,500 Rs 2,65,000 Mumbai Rs 2,600 Rs 26,000 Rs 2,60,000 Delhi Rs 2,600 Rs 26,000 Rs 2,60,000 Kolkata Rs 2,600 Rs 26,000 Rs 2,60,000 Bengaluru Rs 2,600 Rs 26,000 Rs 2,60,000 Hyderabad Rs 2,650 Rs 26,500 Rs 2,65,000 Kerala Rs 2,650 Rs 26,500 Rs 2,65,000 Pune Rs 2,600 Rs 26,000 Rs 2,60,000 Vadodara Rs 2,600 Rs 26,000 Rs 2,60,000 Ahmedabad Rs 2,600 Rs 26,000 Rs 2,60,000

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