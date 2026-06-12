TS ICET Result 2026 Expected Soon: How to Download Rank Card, Qualifying Marks and Counselling Details

The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2026 result will be announced today June 12, concluding years of anticipation from thousands of aspirants waiting for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in Telangana. The rank card and results will be available online after 3:30 pm from the entrance test portal.

The entrance test was conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) and serves as an entry requirement for admission to postgraduate management and computer application programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results by using their login details and download a rank card for admission to their desired course.

How to check TS ICET Result 2026

Candidates can check their results after accessing the result link from the official TG ICET website. Once the page is opened, candidates will have to enter their registration number, hall ticket number and DOB.

The result and rank card will be displayed on the screen upon successful login. It is recommended that candidates save and download the rank card, as it will be required in the counselling and admission process. Students must verify all the details present in the scorecard before proceeding to the next stage.

What is TS ICET qualifying mark

Only 25 per cent marks in the examination is required for the general candidate to qualify TG ICET 2026. That is equivalent to a minimum of 50 marks out of 200. For candidates belonging to the SC and ST category, there is no minimum qualifying mark as the relaxation has been allowed to increase the accessibility into higher education. The qualifying status mentioned in the result card will decide the eligibility of a candidate to be part of the counselling process.

What information will be present in TS ICET rank card

The rank card will contain information about the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, registration details, marks scored, rank secured and qualifying status.

Candidature should be ensured only after thorough reading of the rank card. In case of any mismatch, report immediately to the examination authority to avoid any disadvantage while on counselling and allotment. A rank card is one of the documents necessary for admission verification.

What is after TG ICET counselling registration

Once results are declared, candidates meeting the specified criteria become eligible to appear for the TG ICET 2026 counselling process. The counselling schedule will be released separately subsequent to the results declaration.

All candidates intending to enrol should initially carry out online registration, followed by payment of the prescribed counselling fee. After successful payment, the candidate can continue with slot booking, certificate verification and web option entry.

Seat allotment in cross-linked institutions will be finalised as a result of the counselling process.

Why competitively exams are essential for TGCET 2026

TGCET continues to be a crucial entrance examination for all the students aspiring to pursue MBA and MCAs in the state. An entrance exam provides a vital link to a large number of universities and affiliated colleges offering post-bachelor professional education.

The validity of TG ICET 2026 scores will be for 1 year from the date of declaration of result. With the result declaration today, aspirants may plan ahead for the next level of academics and make necessary arrangements for the counselling, which will decide the admission for the 2026-27 session.

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