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Home > India News > Why Supreme Court Rejected Congress Leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Plea

Why Supreme Court Rejected Congress Leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Plea

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh. The court declined to interfere with the Returning Officer's decision and left open the option of an election petition before the High Court. Natarajan subsequently accused the Election Commission of being "deeply compromised" while reacting to the verdict.

Supreme Court dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan's plea against Rajya Sabha nomination rejection in Madhya Pradesh. Photo: ANI
Supreme Court dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan's plea against Rajya Sabha nomination rejection in Madhya Pradesh. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-12 14:13 IST

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected Congress Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea challenging the rejection of her nomination papers. The apex court also said that its observation on Natarajan’s nomination would not prejudice any election petition that may be instituted before the jurisdictional High Court. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Natarajan, argued that in the case cited against her, charges had not been framed, which is a requirement under the Representation of Peoples Act (RoP) for rejecting a nomination.

“We are not inclined to entertain this petition and it is hereby dismissed”, the court said.

What Meenakshi Natarajan Said On SC’s Decision

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision, Natarajan said, “We all know the Election Commission’s stance. I do not wish to make any comment regarding the Supreme Court.”

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“I have been saying from day one that the Election Commission is deeply compromised, and today this has been proven once again. When the lawyer for the State of Madhya Pradesh stands up, this isn’t a matter concerning the State of Madhya Pradesh. We weren’t fighting against the states; we were talking about the Election Commission. We were highlighting how the Returning Officer was compromised, and they have been exposed before the public…” the Congress leader said.

Nomination Papers Rejected

The nomination papers of Natarajan, the Congress’ candidate for one of three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh was rejected by the Returning Officer on the ground that she allegedly failed to disclose a pending criminal case against her.

Top leaders from the Congress subsequently met with the Election Commission (EC) and sought immediate reversal of the rejection of Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha nomination.
The party then approached the Supreme Court. Congress leaders today staged a Satyagraha in New Delhi.

(Source: ANI)

Also Read: TMC, NCP Merger With Congress? What We Know About Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar’s Return To INC Under Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership

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Why Supreme Court Rejected Congress Leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Plea

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