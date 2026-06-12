Skoda Kodiaq RS Arrives In India: 265 PS Turbo-Petrol Engine, 231 kmph Top Speed, Only 50 Units Available

Skoda is bringing its fastest SUV ever to India, and the clock is already ticking. The carmaker has confirmed that bookings for the Kodiaq RS will open on June 22, 2026. If you miss the window, you may well miss the car entirely.

This is not your regular Kodiaq. The RS badge has meant something to Skoda fans for over 50 years, and this time it is sitting on a seven-seat SUV for the first time in India. That is new territory for the brand, and for buyers who want performance without giving up on space.



Only 50 Units. That Is It.



Here is the thing that should make you sit up. Skoda is only bringing 50 units to India in the first batch. The Kodiaq RS is coming as a fully imported CBU, which means higher costs and tighter numbers. Compare that to the Octavia RS, which sold out in just 20 minutes when it launched last year. Fifty units will not last long.

The price is expected to land somewhere around Rs 50 to 55 lakh (ex-showroom), which is a significant step up from the standard Kodiaq that starts at Rs 36.99 lakh. But the RS is a different animal altogether.

Under the hood sits a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 265 PS and 400 Nm of torque. That is 60 PS and 80 Nm more than the regular Kodiaq. It goes from zero to 100 kmph in 6.4 seconds and tops out at 231 kmph. All-wheel drive comes as standard, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The brakes get an upgrade too, with slotted discs and two-piston calipers up front.

This engine is the same one found in the Octavia RS and the Volkswagen Golf GTI. So if you have ever wondered what a Golf GTI powertrain feels like in a big SUV, this is your answer.



The RS Badge Has History in India



Skoda’s Brand Director Ashish Gupta said the RS has had a loyal following in India ever since the Octavia RS first arrived over two decades ago. That history matters. RS is short for Rally Sport, and Skoda takes that seriously. The brand recently set an India and Asia Book of Records entry for the fastest multi-car relay by a single manufacturer on a circuit, using its entire lineup from the Kylaq to the Kodiaq.

The Kodiaq RS sits at the top of all that. It is the quickest Skoda ever offered in India.

2026 also happens to be the 50th anniversary of the RS name globally, and 125 years of Skoda’s motorsport story. The timing of this launch is no accident.

For buyers who want a fast, all-wheel-drive, seven-seat SUV with genuine performance credentials, the Kodiaq RS is a rare option in India. There is nothing quite like it in this price range. Whether 50 units are enough to satisfy demand is another question. Going by what happened with the Octavia RS, the answer is almost certainly no.

Bookings open June 22. Mark the date.



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