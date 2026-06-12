MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 Out at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Know How to Check Marksheet, Official Websites, and Latest Updates

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 12 Second Examination Result 2026. With the announcement of the result, students can pursue their academic pursuits without losing one year in the academic calendar. The results were announced on June 12 and are available on the official result portals of the board.

Students who appeared for second-year exams can check their scores online by using the roll number and application number. The marksheet can be immediately downloaded, and it will be sent to the students’ respective schools for the distribution of hard copy documents at a later stage. The second examination was a chance for those students who were not able to appear for the main board exams, were not able to clear one or more subjects or would like to improve their marks.

How to check MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026

The results can be checked and downloaded from the official MP Board web pages. For this purpose, students need to log in with the application and roll number to access the marksheet. The result will appear on the screen once all necessary details are entered. Students should make sure all details are correct as well as save a copy of the marksheet for future academic and admission requirements. This online scorecard is temporary until the school provides the original marksheets.

Which candidates appeared for the MP Board second examination

The MPBSE second examination was a second chance drawn by students who were struggling academically in the regular examination cycle. Candidates who were not present during the main examination, had not passed the main exam or wanted to improve their scores were given an opportunity to appear for the second exam.

The exams were conducted from May 7 to May 25 at designated centres in the state. All papers were conducted in a single morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon. The board takes this initiative as part of its efforts to provide greater academic flexibility and ensure that students do not miss an entire academic year because of their examination failures.

What information is displayed in the MPBSE marksheet

The online marksheet displays vital academic information such as the name of the student, roll number, subject-wise marks, total score, qualifying status and details of the examination.

Students are advised to go through all information thoroughly after downloading the result. In case of any discrepancies in the personal information or marks, students should forward their concerns to the school or the board for rectification. This is especially relevant for candidates applying for admission to undergraduate courses and professional programmes.

What does the statistics reveal

The second examination result was declared after the release of the MP Board Class 12 main result in April. Official statistics have indicated that the Higher Secondary examination was attempted by more than 6.13 lakh candidates this year. More than 4.66 lakh students passed the examination, and the overall pass percentage was 76.01 per cent. Girls have taught boys again. The pass percentage among girl students was 79.41 per cent, while it was 72.39 per cent among boy students.

What happens once MPBSE Class 12 result is declared

Students who passed the second examination will be eligible for admissions to higher education courses and undergraduate education. The result will be meaningful for candidates who were hoping to get a second chance to achieve better marks or to complete Class 12 successfully. As the admission process for the new semester has begun, the prompt release of the result will help candidates complete the process of admission applications and verifications smoothly. The candidates are advised to keep their downloadable marksheets and be in touch with official notifications regarding the issue of original certificates and admission procedures.

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