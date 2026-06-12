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Home > Education News > MHT CET 2026 PCM Result Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org: How to Check Scorecard, Percentile Scores and CAP Counselling

MHT CET 2026 PCM Result Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org: How to Check Scorecard, Percentile Scores and CAP Counselling

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 PCM results are to be announced soon.

MHT CET 2026 PCM Result
MHT CET 2026 PCM Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 13:56 IST

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 PCM results are to be announced soon, as many lakhs of students are anticipating the results. Candidates should keep checking the official website for any updates. However, the official date and time of result declaration has not been announced by MHT CET Cell, Maharashtra. The PCM examination is sought after by lakhs of aspirants throughout Maharashtra for admission to engineering courses and other professional courses. Speculation that scorecards are to be released today has increased since the final answer key for the PCM group has been released and PCB results were declared earlier.

When will MHT CET PCM results 2026 be announced

The State CET Cell has not issued notifications regarding the exact date of result declaration. However, a number of reports and social media posts point towards the release of scorecards for candidates. Candidates need to avoid unofficial claims and observe the official MHT CET portal for relevant announcements. The examination authority is likely to release the result link once the scorecards are made available. Before that, students must store their login information in a separate sheet for a smoother return of MHT COT PCM results.

How to apply MHT CET PCM Result 2026

After the result link goes live, MHT CET candidates can go to the official website and apply for the MHT CET scorecard either online or offline using the login information. Students will then see their results on the scorecard and can download them for future reference. Students should save both e-results and printed copies because you also have to show them during admission. Candidates to verify candidate data and details of the examination as shown in official MHT CET scorecard

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What will MHT CET scorecard include

The MHT CET PCM scorecard will show the percentile score of candidates in the MHT CET exam. Unlike some other entrance tests, the MHT CET scorecard will not yet consider the ranks in the MHT CET exam. The scorecard will contain important details like the name of the candidate, application number, and subject-wise and overall percentile score. Students should carefully look through the scorecard and inform the authorities if any discrepancy is found.

Why MHT CET PCM result is important for admission

The MHT CET PCM examination is an important factor in all aspects of admission to undergraduate engineering and technology programmes prepared by institutes in Maharashtra.
The examination scores are validated during the Centralised Admission Process (CAP); seats are allotted to the candidates who are eligible to apply. A high percentile can significantly enhance a student’s chances of securing admission to the college and course of their choice.
Thus, the announcement of results is a turning point in the admission process for engineering aspirants.

What follows after the commencement of the MHT CET CAP counselling

In case the result is announced, the state CET Cell will proceed with the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the score holders. The process of the CAP consists of college registration, document verification, choice filling and seat allotment. Students are requested to prepare all important documents like mark sheets, identity proof and category certificates (if any). Timely completion of the counselling formalities will be essential for admission. Now that the result is due soon, all candidates must be preparing for the last leg of the admission process. 

Also Read: TS ICET Result 2026 Expected Soon: How to Download Rank Card, Qualifying Marks and Counselling Details

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MHT CET 2026 PCM Result Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org: How to Check Scorecard, Percentile Scores and CAP Counselling
Tags: MHT CETMHT CET PCM resultMHT CET ResultMHT CET scorecard

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MHT CET 2026 PCM Result Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org: How to Check Scorecard, Percentile Scores and CAP Counselling
MHT CET 2026 PCM Result Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org: How to Check Scorecard, Percentile Scores and CAP Counselling
MHT CET 2026 PCM Result Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org: How to Check Scorecard, Percentile Scores and CAP Counselling
MHT CET 2026 PCM Result Expected Soon at cetcell.mahacet.org: How to Check Scorecard, Percentile Scores and CAP Counselling

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