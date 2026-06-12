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Home > India News > LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 12.06.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No RW 195668

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 12.06.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No RW 195668

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 12.06.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No RW 195668

Kerala Lottery Live
Kerala Lottery Live

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-12 15:30 IST

Kerala Lottery Result Today (12-06-2026) LIVE Updates | Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50, with the prefix ‘SK’. This lottery is organised by the state of Kerala, where 7 different lotteries are held every Thursday, with 7 draws in total. This is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM. 

The highly anticipated Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Lottery Result will be declared today, Friday, at 3 PM by the Kerala State Lottery Department at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 3 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore to [RW 195668], will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to [RX 213640], and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner to [RU 321712].

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live 3 pm: Suvarna Keralam SK-56 @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/ 

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

You Might Be Interested In

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 12-06-2026, Full List of Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No –RW 195668

Agent Name: 

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – RX 213640

Agent name- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No –  RU 321712

Agent name- 

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No:

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: 1395, 1637, 1898, 2140, 2539, 3080, 3507, 5444, 5494, 5513, 5567, 5802, 7123, 8517, 8565, 8574, 9262, 9748, 9826

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No-  0392, 4224, 4591, 4635, 5110, 6957

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No- 0024, 0190, 0721, 1913, 2740, 2907, 2951, 3216, 3796, 4101, 4238, 5954, 5981, 6449, 6627, 7441, 7728, 7854, 7928, 8823, 9160, 9851, 9900, 9966, 9978

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No-0101, 0366, 0517, 0639, 0929, 0959, 0974, 1048, 1119, 1486, 1618, 1713, 1735, 2128, 2133, 2192, 2196, 2465, 2498, 2551, 2628, 2636, 2924, 3224, 3330, 3506, 4229, 4248, 4307, 4349, 4538, 4632, 4653, 4916, 4974, 5158, 5186, 5324, 5655, 5668, 5785, 5814, 5824, 5875, 6020, 6130, 6424, 6456, 6598, 6645, 6795, 6926, 7020, 7229, 7577, 7657, 8304, 8442, 8505, 8546, 8601, 8717, 8783, 8854, 8899, 8949, 9282, 9338, 9422, 9467, 9596, 9676, 9696, 9704, 9800, 9971

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No-

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No –

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 12-06-2026: Prize structure of Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
 5th Prize: ₹2,000
 6th Prize: ₹1,000
 7th Prize: ₹5,00
 8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

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LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 12.06.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No RW 195668
Tags: Kerala LotteryKerala lottery resultKerala lottery result todaykerala lottery result today Suvarna Keralam SK-56kerala result onlineSuvarna Keralam SK-56

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LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 12.06.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No RW 195668

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LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 12.06.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No RW 195668
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 12.06.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No RW 195668
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 12.06.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No RW 195668
LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 12.06.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No RW 195668

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