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Home > World News > Which Country Is The Largest Producer Of Dragon Fruit In The World?

Which Country Is The Largest Producer Of Dragon Fruit In The World?

Vietnam is the world's largest dragon fruit exporter, accounting for more than 95% of global export value in 2024 and exporting over $600 million worth of the fruit.

Vietnam is the largest producer of Dragon fruit (Image: AI-generated)
Vietnam is the largest producer of Dragon fruit (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 15:26 IST

Vietnam is known as the leading producer of dragon fruit exports. Vietnam exported dragon fruits with a total value of over $600 million, having more than 95% of all dragon fruit exports in the world. Vietnam’s dominance has enabled the country to keep its strong standing in other regions such as Asia and Europe among others, thus cementing its status as the largest exporter of dragon fruit globally. The Global Fruit Market Report of 2024 revealed that the global export value of dragon fruit was about $627 million, most of which came from Vietnam.

There are four main types of dragon fruits found in the international market. The first type is characterized by red skin and white flesh, which are cultivated mainly in Vietnam and Thailand. Another type is red skinned with red flesh, cultivated mainly in Israel and Malaysia. The red skinned dragon fruit with purple flesh is grown mostly in Guatemala, Nicaragua, Ecuador, and Israel. The yellow skinned dragon fruit with white flesh is cultivated mainly in Colombia and Ecuador. However, despite other suppliers, Vietnam still leads in international markets.

Strong presence across Asia, Europe and the United States keeps Vietnam ahead

The dragon fruit industry in Vietnam has gained a very solid base in many parts of the world. In Asia and Europe, Vietnam is still considered the biggest supplier, but the United States market has also seen Vietnam make its mark in a significant way. Vietnam is just behind Thailand and Israel in Europe.

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The level of competition is higher in the US due to the shorter distance of transport and geographical proximity enjoyed by the producers from Mexico and other nations in Central and South America. Despite that, the dragon fruits of Vietnam have been popular within the Asian-American populace for quite some time. Equally, other countries like Thailand and Malaysia are trying to gain a stronger foothold in the US market.

China leads imports while emerging markets record rapid growth

Vietnam is still one of the biggest exporters for the dragon fruit in the traditional sense; in the first six months of 2025, its exports to China were valued at $300 million, proving that the demands coming from the country are very significant.

However, several new markets also showed considerable progress. The exports to the USA grew by 89% and those to India by 35%, while the sales to the Middle East countries (including the UAE) went up by 30%. At the same time, it should be pointed out that Vietnam is currently having trouble competing with suppliers from other countries of Asia such as ASEAN states and Hong Kong.

Large cultivation areas and modern farming methods support production

Vietnam has approximately 55,000 to 60,000 hectares under dragon fruit cultivation at present. The majority of the dragon fruit farms in Vietnam are found in the South Central Coast and the Mekong Delta area. Vietnam’s Binh Thuan province is considered its recognized “capital of dragon fruit”.

The province produces more than 550,000 tonnes every year thanks to favourable hot and dry weather conditions and a well-developed irrigation network. It has also taken the lead in sustainable farming. Around 9,500 hectares are certified under VietGAP standards, while another 350 hectares meet GlobalGAP requirements, allowing exports to demanding markets such as the European Union, Japan and the United States.

The Tien Giang province in the Mekong Delta is important area, where approximately 8,600 hectares are dedicated to dragon fruit cultivation. It should be noted that this province specializes in the production of the red flesh type of dragon fruit, which has bright color and high sugar content. Farmers in this area have resorted to organic farming to satisfy phytosanitary standards of importing nations.

Also Read: Which Country Is The Largest Producer Of Green Chillies In World?   

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Which Country Is The Largest Producer Of Dragon Fruit In The World?
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Which Country Is The Largest Producer Of Dragon Fruit In The World?
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