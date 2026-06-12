LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kala Hiran Release india summons US diplomat latest world news NEET Exam congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news Drishyam 3 Kala Hiran Release india summons US diplomat latest world news NEET Exam congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news Drishyam 3 Kala Hiran Release india summons US diplomat latest world news NEET Exam congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news Drishyam 3 Kala Hiran Release india summons US diplomat latest world news NEET Exam congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kala Hiran Release india summons US diplomat latest world news NEET Exam congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news Drishyam 3 Kala Hiran Release india summons US diplomat latest world news NEET Exam congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news Drishyam 3 Kala Hiran Release india summons US diplomat latest world news NEET Exam congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news Drishyam 3 Kala Hiran Release india summons US diplomat latest world news NEET Exam congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 bomb threat bcci iPhone 18 business news Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Fashionate 2026 by IIFD Surat Elevates Surat’s Fashion Stage with 200 Plus Student Designers and Iconic Couturiers Shantanu and Nikhil

Fashionate 2026 by IIFD Surat Elevates Surat’s Fashion Stage with 200 Plus Student Designers and Iconic Couturiers Shantanu and Nikhil

Fashionate 2026 by IIFD Surat Elevates Surat’s Fashion Stage with 200 Plus Student Designers and Iconic Couturiers Shantanu and Nikhil

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-12 16:11 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 12: The International Institute of Fashion Design (IIFD), Surat, successfully hosted its much-awaited annual fashion showcase, Fashionate 2026, on 9th June 2026 at Sarsana Convention Center, Surat, presenting an extraordinary evening of creativity, craftsmanship, innovation, and fashion excellence.

Since its inception in 2014, IIFD Surat has emerged as one of Gujarat’s leading institutes in creative education, consistently nurturing aspiring professionals in Fashion Design, Interior Design, and Event Management. Over the years, the institute has built a strong legacy of innovation, craftsmanship, and industry-oriented learning, shaping young talent ready to redefine creative boundaries.

You Might Be Interested In

Expanding its creative vision further, IIFD Surat has also launched ZICA Surat, bringing world-class education in animation, visual effects, graphic design, gaming, and digital arts to the city. With this expansion, the institute continues to strengthen Surat’s evolving creative ecosystem by opening new avenues for aspiring artists, designers, and storytellers across emerging creative industries.

This year, Fashionate 2026 once again raised the bar by bringing together 200+ student designers and over 200+ original outfits, making it one of Surat’s most ambitious student-led fashion showcases.

Marking a defining milestone in Surat’s fashion landscape, the event witnessed, for the very first time in Surat, celebrated Indian couture pioneers Shantanu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra grace Fashionate 2026 as the Chief Jury of the evening. Their presence brought exceptional prestige to the platform and gave emerging designers a rare opportunity to present their creativity before two of India’s most respected names in contemporary fashion.

Fashionate 2026 by IIFD Surat Elevates Surat’s Fashion Stage with 200 Plus Student Designers and Iconic Couturiers Shantanu and Nikhil

The evening unfolded as a spectacular celebration of creativity, storytelling, craftsmanship, sustainability, and avant-garde experimentation. The runway reflected bold artistic vision, innovative textile applications, cultural narratives, and modern fashion expression.

Among the most remarkable showcases were collections like Gali Ki Deewarein, inspired by forgotten streets, faded posters, and the silent stories hidden within old urban lanes; Vruksha – Art of Sustainability, which beautifully reflected harmony between nature and fashion through mindful and sustainable design; Clarté – Rotten But Regal, which transformed imperfection and decay into striking luxury; The Dystribe, exploring survival and resilience through a dystopian lens; Kshatsaundarya, celebrating beauty within imperfection inspired by fractured architecture and sculptures; Armoriere, a dramatic avant-garde interpretation of futuristic evolution and strength; and Intravoid, inspired by the delicate yet powerful microscopic structure of bone tissues, balancing fragility with resilience.

Over the years, IIFD Surat has continued to provide students with national and international exposure through industry collaborations, backstage experiences, professional fashion platforms, and academic associations that bridge classroom learning with real-world industry experience.

Fashionate 2026 by IIFD Surat Elevates Surat’s Fashion Stage with 200 Plus Student Designers and Iconic Couturiers Shantanu and Nikhil

The event witnessed the presence of eminent personalities from Surat, textile industrialists, fashion professionals, parents, and design enthusiasts who came together to celebrate the imagination, dedication, and artistry of the next generation of designers.

Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Mukesh Maheshwari (Founder & Director of IIFD Surat) and Mrs. Pallavi Maheshwari (Co-Director), IIFD Surat continues to create a strong ecosystem where education, innovation, industry exposure, and global perspective converge.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fashionate 2026 by IIFD Surat Elevates Surat’s Fashion Stage with 200 Plus Student Designers and Iconic Couturiers Shantanu and Nikhil
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

How Vadeesh Budramane Runs A 300-Person Ai Product Company With No Investor Board Pressure And Complete Strategic Clarity

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 12.06.2026, Suvarna Keralam SK-56 Friday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online | ₹1 Crore Ticket No RW 195668

SpaceX IPO: Should Indian Investors Buy? Here's How To Buy The Stock

From Delhi to Los Angeles: The Indian Entrepreneur Reshaping Health Tech Investments in America

LPG Rates Today: Domestic, Commercial Rates Unchanged; Check Citywise Prices

LATEST NEWS

Fashionate 2026 by IIFD Surat Elevates Surat’s Fashion Stage with 200 Plus Student Designers and Iconic Couturiers Shantanu and Nikhil

Sweet Corn Chaat vs Boiled Chana: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

MPBSE Class 12 Second Exam Result 2026 Out at mpbse.mponline.gov.in: Know How to Check Marksheet, Official Websites, and Latest Updates

TS ICET Result 2026 Out at icet.tgche.ac.in: Check How to Download Rank Card, Qualifying Marks and Counselling Details

10 Best Yoga Poses for Anxiety and Depression Relief

Which Country Is The Largest Producer Of Dragon Fruit In The World?

iPhone Battery Draining Fast? Use This Setting

ISC Revaluation Result 2026 Declared: How to Check Revised Scores, DigiLocker Access and Improvement Exam Details

Salman Khan Takes ‘Kala Hiran’ Battle To Delhi HC, Demands Halt On Release

MEA Summons US Diplomat Again Over Oman Coast Attacks

Fashionate 2026 by IIFD Surat Elevates Surat’s Fashion Stage with 200 Plus Student Designers and Iconic Couturiers Shantanu and Nikhil

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fashionate 2026 by IIFD Surat Elevates Surat’s Fashion Stage with 200 Plus Student Designers and Iconic Couturiers Shantanu and Nikhil

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fashionate 2026 by IIFD Surat Elevates Surat’s Fashion Stage with 200 Plus Student Designers and Iconic Couturiers Shantanu and Nikhil
Fashionate 2026 by IIFD Surat Elevates Surat’s Fashion Stage with 200 Plus Student Designers and Iconic Couturiers Shantanu and Nikhil
Fashionate 2026 by IIFD Surat Elevates Surat’s Fashion Stage with 200 Plus Student Designers and Iconic Couturiers Shantanu and Nikhil
Fashionate 2026 by IIFD Surat Elevates Surat’s Fashion Stage with 200 Plus Student Designers and Iconic Couturiers Shantanu and Nikhil

QUICK LINKS