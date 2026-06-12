Odisha Weather Today: Rain, Thunderstorm Alert and Maximum-Minimum Temperatures Across Major Cities

Odisha is witnessing a mix of monsoon activity, humid weather, and intermittent thunderstorms as weather conditions continue to fluctuate across the state. While several coastal districts are receiving light to moderate rainfall, interior regions are experiencing warm temperatures coupled with high humidity. The southwest monsoon has advanced over parts of Odisha, bringing much-needed relief from the intense summer heat, although hot and uncomfortable conditions persist in many areas during daytime hours. According to weather forecasts, residents can expect cloudy skies, occasional showers, and thunderstorm activity in several districts over the coming days. Here’s a detailed look at Odisha’s latest weather conditions, temperature trends, and what lies ahead.

Odisha Temperature Overview

The weather pattern across Odisha remains diverse, with coastal districts witnessing relatively moderate temperatures compared to interior regions.

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Bhubaneswar 34°C 27°C Cuttack 34°C 27°C Puri 32°C 28°C Sambalpur 35°C 27°C Balasore 33°C 27°C Berhampur 32°C 26°C Rourkela 34°C 25°C

The coastal belt continues to experience humid conditions, while western districts such as Sambalpur remain relatively warmer. Historical June climate data also shows maximum temperatures generally ranging between 33°C and 35°C across major Odisha cities.

Monsoon Activity Brings Relief to Several Districts

The arrival and gradual advancement of the southwest monsoon have improved weather conditions across many parts of Odisha. Cloud cover and periodic rainfall have reduced extreme heat levels that dominated the state during May. However, meteorologists note that rainfall distribution remains uneven, with some districts receiving substantial precipitation while others continue to experience warm and humid conditions.

In recent days, several coastal and southern districts have recorded light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. These showers have helped lower temperatures temporarily, especially during evening and nighttime hours. Nevertheless, daytime humidity levels remain high, making conditions feel warmer than actual temperatures.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Continue to Experience Humid Weather

Residents of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are experiencing a typical early-monsoon weather pattern characterized by cloudy skies, occasional rain showers, and high humidity. Weather fluctuations have become increasingly common, with bright sunshine often giving way to sudden thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Meteorological observations indicate that Bhubaneswar continues to experience humid conditions despite intermittent rainfall. While showers provide temporary relief, moisture levels in the atmosphere remain elevated. This combination often creates uncomfortable conditions during the afternoon hours. Local weather observers note that sudden weather changes have become a regular feature of Odisha’s monsoon season.

Coastal Odisha Faces Rain and Rough Sea Conditions

Districts including Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam, and Bhadrak are expected to witness periodic rainfall and gusty winds as monsoon conditions strengthen over the Bay of Bengal. Coastal regions typically receive the first major impacts of monsoon systems moving inland.

Fishermen have been advised to remain cautious during periods of rough sea conditions and strong winds. Authorities continue to monitor weather developments closely, particularly in low-lying coastal areas that may experience waterlogging following heavy downpours. Puri, one of Odisha’s major tourist destinations, is also likely to experience cloudy weather with intermittent rain over the coming days.

Thunderstorms and Lightning Remain a Concern

Along with rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds remain a significant weather concern across Odisha. Several districts have been placed under weather advisories due to the possibility of thunderstorm activity during afternoon and evening hours.

Weather experts advise residents to avoid open fields, isolated trees, and exposed locations during lightning events. Thunderstorms may develop rapidly due to the interaction between moist monsoon air and lingering heat over inland districts. Such weather systems often bring strong winds capable of disrupting traffic and daily activities.

Agriculture Benefits from Improved Rainfall

The progress of the monsoon is particularly important for Odisha’s agricultural sector. Farmers across the state are closely monitoring rainfall patterns as the kharif sowing season gains momentum. Adequate rainfall during June is crucial for crops such as paddy, pulses, and vegetables.

Agricultural experts believe that sustained monsoon activity over the next few weeks will improve soil moisture levels and support planting activities. Reservoirs and water bodies are also expected to benefit from increased rainfall, helping strengthen water availability for both agriculture and domestic use.

Weather Outlook for the Coming Days

Forecasts suggest that Odisha will continue to experience a combination of rain, thunderstorms, and humid conditions over the coming week. While no prolonged heatwave conditions are currently expected, temperatures are likely to remain above normal in some interior districts.

Coastal regions may receive more frequent rainfall as monsoon systems strengthen. Interior and western districts could experience scattered showers along with occasional thunderstorm activity. Residents are advised to monitor official weather bulletins and take precautions during periods of heavy rain and lightning.

Conclusion

Odisha’s weather is gradually transitioning into an active monsoon phase, bringing relief from extreme summer temperatures while introducing new challenges such as heavy rain, thunderstorms, and high humidity. Coastal districts are likely to receive the most rainfall, while interior regions continue to experience warm conditions. With agriculture, water resources, and daily life closely linked to monsoon performance, the coming weeks will be crucial for the state. Residents should remain alert to weather advisories and prepare for rapidly changing conditions as the monsoon season progresses.

Also Read: Why Were 94 Sikh Pilgrims From Haryana Stopped At Attari-Wagah Border Despite Holding Valid Visas?