Greater Noida Gets Electric Buses To Jewar Airport: Fully AC Rides With Affordable Fares, Check Details

Commuting to Jewar Airport is about to get significantly easier and more affordable for Greater Noida residents. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off 45 electric buses and three hydrogen buses for the Noida, Greater Noida and YEIDA regions, with 11 AC electric buses assigned specifically to Greater Noida. The timing is deliberate. Noida International Airport begins commercial flight operations on June 15, 2026, with IndiGo on the inaugural flight, followed by Akasa Air and Air India Express.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation is managing the operations. The idea is straightforward: give residents a clean, reliable, budget-friendly way to reach the airport without depending on private cabs or autos.

Four Routes, Fair Fares and Comfortable Rides

Fares are kept accessible. The minimum ticket is Rs 20 and the maximum is Rs 50, based on distance. For context, a private cab on the same stretch can cost anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 800. The price difference is hard to ignore.

Inside the buses, passengers get mobile charging points, CCTV cameras and air conditioning throughout the journey. The six-month pilot is budgeted at approximately Rs 1.80 crore and will be reviewed before any permanent expansion is approved.

A Wider Push for Green Transport Across UP

This launch sits within a much larger state-level plan. CM Yogi Adityanath has set a target of at least 110 electric buses across the Noida, Greater Noida and YEIDA region by June 15, with a longer-term goal of scaling to 500 buses based on actual demand. The UP Cabinet has already cleared another 100 e-buses, and by the end of 2026, around 200 electric buses are expected to be running across the region.

More than 700 electric buses are already running across 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the state now manufactures many of these buses locally rather than procuring them from outside, which keeps costs and timelines more manageable.

For Greater Noida residents, the practical takeaway is simple. From June 15 onwards, there is a direct, air-conditioned, publicly operated bus service to the airport at a fare that most daily commuters can afford. That alone makes it worth trying. Also Read: Who Is Arpit Sharma? UK-Based Satirist Gets Mocked Over Old TikTok Videos, Internet Digs His Links With AAP

