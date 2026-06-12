FIR Filed Against Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata Over Controversial Rally Speech

MAMATA BANERJEE FIR: Police in Kolkata have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Trinamool Congress chairperson and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of making inflammatory and communal statements during a political rally ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, according to ANI. The FIR was filed at the Hare Street Police Station in Central Kolkata on June 7, 2026, at 3:45 pm, based on information from police sources. Authorities booked her under Sections 196(1), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Mamata Banerjee Faces Legal Heat

Tushar Kanti Das filed the complaint, alleging that Banerjee delivered a speech at the Dharna Mancha near Metro Channel in Esplanade on March 9. He says her remarks were not just misleading but also capable of provoking unrest, threatening public order, hurting communal harmony, and damaging the state’s democracy.

The FIR is issued against the backdrop of a politically charged situation in West Bengal after a controversial election season that saw many political developments. The complainant pointed to the “impact” of the remarks on social cohesion and called on the police to take action, stating that the speech was “not in line with the electoral rules and the principles of the Constitution.

Kolkata Police Initiate Probe After FIR Against Mamata Banerjee

The situation is being investigated at this time, and police are continuing evidence collection and investigation of allegations, officials said.

The complaint has been received, and a case has been initiated in accordance with legal procedure, a senior officer said, all aspects of the speech and the context in which it was delivered is being thoroughly examined.

The development has added a new dimension to the political discourse in West Bengal. Opposition parties have supported the filing of the FIR, saying it is an essential step to protect the rule of law and ensure the integrity of the electoral process. But the TMC has termed the FIR as “politically motivated”, alleging it is a part of a larger campaign to hit the party’s leadership.

Fresh Political Row in West Bengal

As of now, there hasn’t been an official statement made by Banerjee or the TMC regarding the FIR being registered against her. However, the police confirmed that the investigation into the matter will be carried out according to due process.

This event is expected to escalate the political conflict between the ruling party in West Bengal, BJP, and the TMC party in anticipation of their upcoming political activities in the state. Furthermore, the chief minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, recently gave a clear message against acts of vandalism and attacks on law enforcement officials. He stressed that any effort to bring disharmony in the state will be dealt with sternly, PTI reported.

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