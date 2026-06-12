LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 Box Office Collections business news bomb threat donald trump iPhone 18 MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026 John Healey crime rate city wise Drishyam 3 congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 Box Office Collections business news bomb threat donald trump iPhone 18 MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026 John Healey crime rate city wise Drishyam 3 congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 Box Office Collections business news bomb threat donald trump iPhone 18 MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026 John Healey crime rate city wise Drishyam 3 congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 Box Office Collections business news bomb threat donald trump iPhone 18 MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026 John Healey crime rate city wise Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 Box Office Collections business news bomb threat donald trump iPhone 18 MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026 John Healey crime rate city wise Drishyam 3 congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 Box Office Collections business news bomb threat donald trump iPhone 18 MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026 John Healey crime rate city wise Drishyam 3 congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 Box Office Collections business news bomb threat donald trump iPhone 18 MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026 John Healey crime rate city wise Drishyam 3 congress Ahmedabad Boeing 787 Box Office Collections business news bomb threat donald trump iPhone 18 MP Board 12th Second Exam Result 2026 John Healey crime rate city wise Drishyam 3
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Air India Crash Anniversary: Why Final Aviation Report of the Ahmedabad Tragedy Still Delayed?

Air India Crash Anniversary: Why Final Aviation Report of the Ahmedabad Tragedy Still Delayed?

Air India Crash Anniversary: One year after the devastating Ahmedabad Air India plane crash that claimed 260 lives, investigators are yet to release the final aviation report. Ongoing engine analysis, technical reviews, and debates over the findings have delayed the conclusion, leaving families and the aviation industry still waiting for answers.

Why Ahmedabad Air India Crash Final Aviation Report Still Delayed? Photo: ANI
Why Ahmedabad Air India Crash Final Aviation Report Still Delayed? Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 13:34 IST

A year has passed since the tragic Air India plane crash that turned an ordinary air travel into one of the darkest aviation disasters. The disaster has left behind deep scars not only to the families of the victims but also to the whole country. The Ahmedabad Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was bound for London Gatwick when it crashed just 32 seconds after take off from Saradar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport on June 12. The aircraft hit a busy road and then plunged into a student hotel mess building at B.J. Medical College. The tragic incident resulted in the loss of 260 total lives in which 241 of 242 passengers were on board and 19 were on the ground. 

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash: Final Report Delayed  

Indian investigators are expected to delay issuing a final report into a deadly Air India Boeing BA.N 787 crash by the one-year anniversary on Friday, citing the need to complete an analysis of the plane’s engines, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

A preliminary report released last year showed the 787’s engine fuel control switches moved almost simultaneously from “RUN” to “CUTOFF,” starving both engines of fuel shortly after the flight took off.

You Might Be Interested In



Investigators conducted engine testing in April and visited France last month as part of an analysis of the engine management unit, the source told Reuters on the condition of anonymity because the information is not public.

Earlier on Thursday, Bloomberg News reported the final report into the crash was expected within three months once studies of the engines, which had been sent to the U.S. for examination, were concluded.

Under international rules, a final report is due “if possible” within a year of an accident, but sometimes investigations take longer, so if that is ​not completed, an interim statement should be issued on each anniversary.



Why Final Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash Aviation Report Still Delayed? 

Indian officials were preparing an ​interim report rather than a final one ahead of the first anniversary because the investigation was deemed complex and time-consuming. At that time, a source told Reuters the timing of the final report had not been decided yet.

The release of an interim report has been opposed in some quarters, notably by the Federation of Indian Pilots union. The union has previously pushed for investigators to seek more technical data on the plane from Boeing and Air India to allow for a “rebuttal of the pilot suicide theory being explored by the AAIB”.



“It will cause more speculation and more misunderstanding,” CS Randhawa, the union’s president, told reporters at a packed press conference in Ahmedabad ahead of the anniversary of the crash.

“We have requested the Indian government and India‘s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) not to come out with any interim report.”

The AAIB, India‘s aviation ministry, Air India, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, Boeing and GE Aerospace did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Cockpit Recording Raises Fresh Questions 

A cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots of the Air India 787 before it crashed supported the view that the captain cut the flow of fuel to its engines, according to U.S. officials’ ​early assessment reported by Reuters last year.

The AAIB said at the time it was “too early to reach any definite conclusions.”

The father of the captain asked India‘s top court to order an independent investigation that took into account causes other than deliberate pilot action, which has been suspected in some other fatal crashes and confirmed in the case of Germanwings in 2015.

The preliminary report did not make any safety recommendations to Boeing or GE, indicating no technical issues had been discovered at that time.

It was the world’s first crash involving a 787 Dreamliner, a Boeing model that has been in service since 2011.

The crash also hit Air India at a sensitive stage of its post-privatisation turnaround, which has been slowed by supply-chain snags, an airspace ban imposed by Pakistan on Indian carriers and more recently, the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Also Read: IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Delhi-Bound Plane Grounded, Sparks Panic at Lucknow Airport 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Air India Crash Anniversary: Why Final Aviation Report of the Ahmedabad Tragedy Still Delayed?
Tags: Ahmedabad Boeing 787Ahmedabad crashair india crashAir India crash anniversaryAir India crash final reportair india’home-hero-pos-9

RELATED News

IndiGo Flight Bomb Threat: Delhi-Bound Plane Grounded, Panic at Lucknow Airport

Matched On Tinder, Lost Rs 52 Lakh: How A Haryana Female Judge Was Honeytrapped

Delhi Weather Today 12 June: IMD Red Alert for Rain, Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

Chennai Power Cut 12 June: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas

Tughlakabad Fire: 3 Dead, Several Injured In Massive Blaze

LATEST NEWS

Will TMC, NCP Merge With Congress Under Rahul Gandhi? What We Know

Air India Crash Anniversary: Why Final Aviation Report of the Ahmedabad Tragedy Still Delayed?

5 Types Of People Who Should Avoid Eating Jamun

KRMU Opens Global Pathways Through Fully Funded International Study Tours

TS ICET Result 2026 Expected Soon: How to Download Rank Card, Qualifying Marks and Counselling Details

Dharavi Project Gains Momentum: BMC Begins Relocation Process For Shahunagar Residents, 900 Families To Benefit

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections Day 22: Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 236 Crore Mark Worldwide, Loses Momentum

Gold, Silver Rates Today: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

GK Quiz: Which Is the First Residential University in the World? The Story of Ancient Nalanda University

From No Nuclear Weapons To Strait Of Hormuz: Trump’s Iran Deal Decoded In 6 Points

Air India Crash Anniversary: Why Final Aviation Report of the Ahmedabad Tragedy Still Delayed?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Air India Crash Anniversary: Why Final Aviation Report of the Ahmedabad Tragedy Still Delayed?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Air India Crash Anniversary: Why Final Aviation Report of the Ahmedabad Tragedy Still Delayed?
Air India Crash Anniversary: Why Final Aviation Report of the Ahmedabad Tragedy Still Delayed?
Air India Crash Anniversary: Why Final Aviation Report of the Ahmedabad Tragedy Still Delayed?
Air India Crash Anniversary: Why Final Aviation Report of the Ahmedabad Tragedy Still Delayed?

QUICK LINKS