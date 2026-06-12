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Home > Business News > LPG Prices Today, June 12: Domestic And Commercial Cylinder Rates Remain Unchanged; Check Latest Rates Across Major Cities

LPG Prices Today, June 12: Domestic And Commercial Cylinder Rates Remain Unchanged; Check Latest Rates Across Major Cities

Prices of LPG cylinders remained unchanged on June 12 after recent hikes. Check out the latest domestic and commercial LPG prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other major cities.

LPG Prices Today, June 12: Domestic And Commercial Cylinder Rates Unchanged; Check Latest Rates Across Major Cities
LPG Prices Today, June 12: Domestic And Commercial Cylinder Rates Unchanged; Check Latest Rates Across Major Cities

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 14:21 IST

Prices of LPG cylinders in the country remained unchanged on June 12, offering temporary relief to households and businesses after a series of price hikes in the recent past. The last hike occurred on 7 June, when the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder rose by Rs 29. This followed a steeper Rs 60 hike announced in March, the second hike in just three months. Commercial LPG customers have also faced rises in their costs. Earlier this month, the price of 19-kg commercial cylinders rose by around Rs 42 (depending on the city). The June revision marked the fourth change this year in the price of commercial LPG amid continuing uncertainty in global energy markets.

Why LPG Prices Are Under Pressure

The pressure on LPG prices is mostly related to disruptions in energy supply chains globally. India imports almost 90 per cent of LPG used for cooking, with a large portion coming from the Middle East. Worries over any interruption to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital routes for fuel transport, have thus triggered rising international fuel prices and hence higher import costs. Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) shows that domestic consumption of LPG has dipped to 2.13 million tonnes this year, down nearly 20 per cent from the previous financial year. Meanwhile, rising global benchmark prices have increased the pressure on oil marketing companies.

The Saudi Contract Price (Saudi CP), the main benchmark for LPG imports into India, has reportedly climbed around 46 per cent since geopolitical tensions began impacting fuel supplies in the region.

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Government Says Consumers Are Still Protected

But the government said domestic LPG prices in India remain among the cheapest in the world despite the recent hike. Officials said the actual cost of supplying a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has crossed Rs 1,600 due to high international prices.

Before the recent price revision, oil marketing companies were incurring losses of about Rs 703 per cylinder, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said. Additional Secretary Praveen Mal Khanooja said the government is effectively offering a Rs 700 subsidy per cylinder for regular consumers and nearly Rs 1,000 for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Justifying the latest hike, officials said Rs 29 translates to Re 1 per day for a household consuming one cylinder per month.

LPG Cylinder Prices Today In Major Cities

City Domestic LPG (14.2 kg) Commercial LPG (19 kg)
Delhi Rs 942.00 Rs 3,113.50
Mumbai Rs 941.50 Rs 3,067.50
Kolkata Rs 968.00 Rs 3,255.50
Chennai Rs 957.50 Rs 3,283.00
Bengaluru Rs 944.50 Rs 3,198.00
Hyderabad Rs 994.00 Rs 3,367.00
Gurugram Rs 950.50 Rs 3,130.00
Noida Rs 939.50 Rs 3,113.50
Jaipur Rs 945.50 Rs 3,141.00
Lucknow Rs 979.50 Rs 3,236.00
Patna Rs 1,031.50 Rs 3,400.00

LPG Price Hike Was Unavoidable, Says Minister

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had recently said that the prices of cooking gas had risen and that could have increased the household expenditure, but the move was unavoidable in the backdrop of the global energy situation. He said the government had little choice, given rising international LPG prices and supply concerns, even as it continues to protect consumers through subsidies and support measures.

LPG rates are not impacted for now, but market players would be watching the global energy market developments closely, as any further dislocation to supply routes could influence future revisions.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rates Today On June 12: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad And More

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LPG Prices Today, June 12: Domestic And Commercial Cylinder Rates Remain Unchanged; Check Latest Rates Across Major Cities

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LPG Prices Today, June 12: Domestic And Commercial Cylinder Rates Remain Unchanged; Check Latest Rates Across Major Cities

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LPG Prices Today, June 12: Domestic And Commercial Cylinder Rates Remain Unchanged; Check Latest Rates Across Major Cities
LPG Prices Today, June 12: Domestic And Commercial Cylinder Rates Remain Unchanged; Check Latest Rates Across Major Cities
LPG Prices Today, June 12: Domestic And Commercial Cylinder Rates Remain Unchanged; Check Latest Rates Across Major Cities
LPG Prices Today, June 12: Domestic And Commercial Cylinder Rates Remain Unchanged; Check Latest Rates Across Major Cities

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