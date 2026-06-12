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Home > Education News > ISC Revaluation Result 2026 Declared: How to Check Revised Scores, DigiLocker Access and Improvement Exam Details

ISC Revaluation Result 2026 Declared: How to Check Revised Scores, DigiLocker Access and Improvement Exam Details

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ISC Revaluation Result 2026.

ISC Revaluation Result 2026
ISC Revaluation Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 15:15 IST

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the ISC Revaluation Result 2026 for Class 12 students who had applied for the answer scripts to be re-evaluated. Students dissatisfied with their previous marks and who have applied for the revaluation will be able to check their updated scores on the official result portal.

The revaluation result declaration comes right before the beginning of the ISC Improvement Examination 2026. Students will be able to assess their new marks in case they get changed and, accordingly, make their further plans regarding exams and colleges. Besides the official website, the candidates will also be able to check the revised scorecard via the DigiLocker.

How to check the ISC Revaluation Result 2026

The candidates can check the updated marks by visiting the official CISCE results portal and entering the required login credentials. After entering the credentials and submitting it on the portal, the new result will be displayed on the screen.

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The candidates are requested to download the updated marksheet and keep its hard copy and digital copy as well for future use. The students can also get its printed copy during admission/verification procedures. It is necessary to check every detail in the updated marksheet and complain about the errors, if any.

What does the ISC revaluation process mean

The revaluation process is when a candidate is allowed to get his or her answer script checked again if they are not satisfied with the marks awarded to them in the original results. In the revaluation, the scripts will be re-checked in accordance with the board evaluation guidelines. The revaluation process helps to keep the examination system clear and fair to the candidate, allowing candidates a solution to their problem. The candidate might gain some marks, lose some marks or gain no marks after revaluation. The revaluation result declared by the board is the final marks.

What is the importance of ISC Improvement Examination 2026

The students’ answer scripts have been re-evaluated just days before the ISC Improvement Examination 2026 will start from June 15. The examination is set to take place in offline mode till July 2026.

Students can choose to appear for improvement exams to improve their score in some subjects. Many such candidates seek to increase their chances to get admissions in desired competitive undergraduate programmes. Students appearing for improvement examinations are advised to check the examination timetable meticulously.

What do ISC 2026 examination statistics say

More than one lakh students sat for the ISC examination this year, and it is believed that this number will grow. In addition to over a lakh appearing students, CISCE aims to grow its network of affiliated institutions. The board announced the revaluation marks this year, marking it as another important stage in the examinations journey. The revaluation process has been used by many candidates who wish to bring more transparency and clarity to the results awarded to them.

What can the students do post-revaluation

After rechecking the result, the candidates must evaluate if the marks are suitable for their admission and career goals. Those who find the marks acceptable should pursue college admissions and other required steps. The candidates whose marks were not satisfactory can appear for improvement examinations. While admission-related formalities and applications for various undergraduate courses are gathering pace, candidates should refer to the official notifications issued by CISCE and finish the procedures as planned.

Also Read: NTA Announces Major Changes for NEET UG Re-Exam 2026, Extends Duration and Revises Question Booklet Format

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ISC Revaluation Result 2026 Declared: How to Check Revised Scores, DigiLocker Access and Improvement Exam Details

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ISC Revaluation Result 2026 Declared: How to Check Revised Scores, DigiLocker Access and Improvement Exam Details
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