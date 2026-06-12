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Home > World News > Sweet Corn Chaat vs Boiled Chana: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

Sweet Corn Chaat vs Boiled Chana: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?

Boiled chana is a better weight-loss snack than sweet corn chaat because it is higher in protein and fibre, keeps you full longer, and supports stable blood sugar levels. Sweet corn chaat is healthy too, but is better suited for quick energy.

Sweet corn chaat vs boiled chana (Image: AI-generated)
Sweet corn chaat vs boiled chana (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 16:04 IST

In relation to losing weight, selecting the appropriate snack can help achieve better results. Popular Indian snacks include sweet corn chaat and boiled chana. They are both healthy snacks, satisfying, and nutritious, and it’s not easy deciding which one is better. However, comparing sweet corn chaat versus boiled chana, there will be times when the experts recommend one particular snack. In the case in point, the difference between sweet corn chaat and boiled chana depends on their effects on hunger, digestion, and blood glucose levels.

One of the favorite snacks available on the market today is the sweet corn. It is known for its delicious flavor that is not too sweet but still sweet enough. It is composed of carbohydrates, fiber, and nutrients like vitamin B and folate. Being high in carbohydrates gives it the ability to produce an immediate energy source. Nevertheless, one must consider that it contains more natural sugar than boiled chana.

Looking beyond calories

The issue of comparing Sweet corn chaat vs boiled chana goes beyond merely calculating calories in food. Nowadays, nutritionists pay more and more attention to such aspects as the quality of nutrients, the feeling of satiety, and post-meal effects on health.

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Boiled chana is known for its high nutritional value: it provides consumers with numerous benefits, including plant protein, fiber, complex carbohydrates, and essential minerals like iron and magnesium. Unlike rapidly absorbed products, this type of food digests slower, thus ensuring energy for a longer period of time.

Importance of protein when losing fat

One of the crucial elements in fat loss is the ability to control hunger levels. This goal is reached through the consumption of foods that increase satiety and do not make you eat additional snacks during the day.

This statement becomes especially relevant to the current comparison of Sweet corn chaat vs boiled chana, as chana provides higher amounts of protein than sweet corn does. Thus, it helps to control your hunger and limit the consumption of unnecessary foods.

Fibre advantage and digestive support

Fibre is yet another nutrient found in both these dishes. Fibre is known to improve digestion and aid in healthy weight loss. Fibre ensures that food is slowly digested and gives you a sense of satiety after consumption.

However, in the contest of Sweet corn chaat vs boiled chana, boiled chana scores more since it has high fibre content. This helps keep your gastrointestinal tract healthy and ensures that you make consistent progress in your weight-loss efforts. Although sweet corn has some fibre, it will not ensure you experience prolonged satiety compared to boiled chana.

How foods impact your blood sugar can affect your cravings

It is worth noting that the effects of these foods on blood sugar can determine whether they will satisfy your cravings. Sweet corn contains higher glycaemic load than other foods; therefore, it tends to increase blood sugar level when consumed in large quantities.

On the contrary, boiled chana contains low glycaemic index, which is one reason why it should score more in the Sweet corn chaat vs boiled chana debate. Chickpea is recommended if you have any problem controlling your blood sugar levels. Low blood sugar can also reduce cravings.

Portion control makes the difference

Preparation method can also influence the weight loss benefits of a snack. Sweet corn chaat, when served with butter, cheese, or high-calorie sauces, could easily result in high calories.

On the other hand, even if boiled chana is calorie-dense, it is very satisfying. It satiates one’s hunger more efficiently; hence, one is likely to consume moderate portions without depriving oneself of food. That’s another factor that has made this Sweet corn chaat vs boiled chana comparison very popular among those who lead a healthy lifestyle.

Which should you choose between sweet corn chaat vs boiled chana?

All things considered, this question of Sweet corn chaat vs boiled chana can have a clear cut answer. It would definitely be boiled chana due to its protein, fiber content, and blood sugar friendly nature.

This does not imply that sweet corn chaat cannot be eaten as part of a healthy lifestyle. It can still be consumed sparingly as a quick-energy food without any addition of butter or any fatty foods on top. However, to all those whose objective is to reduce body fats, maintain good control over their appetite, and ensure consistent supply of energy during the day, boiled chana emerges as the clear winner in the Sweet Corn Chaat vs Boiled Chana race.

Also Read: Which Country Is The Largest Producer Of Dragon Fruit In The World?   

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Sweet Corn Chaat vs Boiled Chana: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?
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Sweet Corn Chaat vs Boiled Chana: Which Is Better For Weight Loss?
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