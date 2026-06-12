GK Quiz: Which Is the First Residential University in the World? The Story of Ancient Nalanda University

More than a thousand years before the first modern universities were founded in Europe and elsewhere, India had one of the greatest centres of learning in human history. Nalanda University, in present-day Bihar, is perhaps best known as the world’s first residential university, with thousands of scholars and students from across Asia coming to study there more than 1,500 years ago. The ancient university was founded in the 5th century CE in the Gupta era and became a landmark of academic acclaim, intellectual debate and worldwide knowledge exchange.

Nalanda University’s legacy still resonates today, as scholars, historians and tourists flocked to the site of the ancient university’s ruins to learn more about its influence on education, mathematics, philosophy, astronomy and Buddhist studies during its peak.

Why is Nalanda called first residential university

Nalanda is considered the first residential university in the world because students would live on campus with their teachers while they pursued their studies. Unlike many other ancient learning centres, Nalanda University had its own hostels, monasteries, classrooms, and a library within a single campus. According to scholars, thousands of students and teachers lived and studied there, making it the first registered residential university in the world. Nalanda University was established in 427 CE under the patronage of Gupta ruler Kumaragupta I, and it thrived uninterruptedly for more than 800 years.

How big was Nalanda University

It was one of the largest educational institutions in the ancient world. It housed about 10,000 students and 2,000 teachers at the peak. Scholars from China, Korea, Tibet, Sri Lanka, Central and Southeast Asia came to study at Nalanda.

It had a campus dotted with monasteries, classrooms and temples and one of the largest libraries of the ancient world. Nalanda was huge and was a prime learning centre many centuries before universities like Oxford and Bologna.

What subjects were taught in Nalanda

While Nalanda is known for Buddhist studies, its range of subjects was far larger than that of religion alone. Scholars studied philosophy, logic, grammar, medicine, mathematics, astronomy, linguistics and metaphysics. The university was a place where scholarly debate and inquiry flourished, drawing some of the most respected minds of the day.

The knowledge of Nalanda spread throughout Asia through scholars who might practise and teach the principles it had taught, thereby influencing many countries and peoples alike.

What became of Nalanda University

Despite its impressive significance, Nalanda eventually died out and fell to destruction in the late 12th century. The vast libraries and infrastructure of the university were devastated, and there was a loss of a vast repository of ancient knowledge. Scholars consider it one of the greatest blows to education in history. They are a reminder of the ancient Indian contribution to world scholarship.

Why does the memory of Nalanda matter now

Nalanda is still a strong symbol of world education, academic freedom and cultural exchange. Its commemoration shows us that knowledge has always crossed borders and announces the recent revival of Nalanda University in India, now in an attempt to carry on its legacy but with a more global vision of learning. Nalanda is not just a monument. It is an enduring vision of education that drew students, teachers and ideas together from all over the world centuries before the global university was a known word.

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