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Home > Lifestyle News > Warning: 5 Types Of People Who Should Stop Eating Jamun Immediately

Warning: 5 Types Of People Who Should Stop Eating Jamun Immediately

Think jamun is healthy for everyone? Experts say certain people should be cautious. Learn who should avoid jamun and why.

Jamun
Jamun

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 13:32 IST

Jamun, Indian blackberry or Java plum is a tasty summer fruit known for its sweet and juicy taste. Jamun is also known as one of the strong antioxidant fruits and has a high level of nutrients such as vitamins, iron and dietary fibre. All these health benefits have favoured jamun as a fruit that helps digestion, immunity and blood sugar control. However, despite the many joy-inducing benefits of jamun, this gorgeous fruit is not for everyone. Some people should be careful before eating jamun as it may cause adverse effects and health complications.

Five groups of people should be careful before eating jamun fruit.

1. People Who Take Diabetes Medication

Jamun is a well-known blood sugar reducing fruit and is a beneficial fruit for people with diabetes. If people are using prescribed medicines to maintain low blood sugar, it would be better to check their blood sugar level before eating jamun fruit. If a person with diabetes takes lots of jamun fruit while taking blood sugar lowering medicine, the glucose level may fall too low, leading to dizziness, sweating, weakness, confusion, etc. People taking diabetes medicine are advised to have their blood sugar levels checked regularly and seek advice from their doctor before eating jamun fruit.

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2. Individuals with Low Blood Sugar (Hypoglycemia)

If it is necessary to avoid jamun, people with low blood sugar level should know. People with low blood sugar level should consider that jamun has a blood sugar lowering effect, so excess intake of jamun may worsen hypoglycemia and cause worse symptoms. If your blood sugar is low, talk to a doctor before including jamun in your diet.

3. People who are about to have surgery

Jamun is generally considered harmful to eat both before and after surgery. According to experts, jamun can interfere with normal control of blood sugar levels and also interferen h recovery and a number of other health interventions. If you are ready for surgery be aware that doctors usually advise people to not eat jamun. Take a pause and consult a doctor before adding jamun to your diet.

4. Those with allergies to fruit

Allergic reactions are rare but may be caused by jamun and in some episodes such as pruritus, rash, swelling, hives and irritation around the mouth. You should be careful if you have allergies to specific fruits. If you get an allergic reaction after consuming jamun, speak with a doctor.

5. Those with a fragile stomach

Jamun has a number of constituents that can be detrimental to your stomach in certain people. Excessive consumption of food can also be an aggravating factor resulting in constipation, locomotor pain, acidity and attacks of gastritis if it is taken on an empty stomach. If you have a fragile stomach, you may wish to take a look at how much jamun you are consuming before taking it.

Jamun is regarded as one of the best seasonal fruits which brings certain health advantages if taken in some amount. Its action on blood sugar, digestion, and various diseases might not be suitable for everybody and if you have medical disorders, regular medicines or allergies to think about, checking your physician or health specialist is advised before you overdo it in eating of it. In this way, proper use of jamun helps to gain its benefits but prevent it from side-effects.

Also Read: 9 Most Remote Places On Earth You Won’t Believe Actually Exist

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. The health information shared is based on publicly available sources and general dietary guidance. Individual reactions to foods may vary depending on age, health conditions, allergies, and medications. Readers should consult a qualified healthcare professional or doctor before making any dietary changes or if they have concerns about consuming jamun or any other food.

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Warning: 5 Types Of People Who Should Stop Eating Jamun Immediately
Tags: Indian blackberryJamun Benefits and Side EffectsJamun FruitJamun Health RisksJamun Side EffectsJava PlumPeople Who Should Avoid JamunWho Should Not Eat Jamun

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Warning: 5 Types Of People Who Should Stop Eating Jamun Immediately

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Warning: 5 Types Of People Who Should Stop Eating Jamun Immediately
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