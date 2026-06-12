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Home > Entertainment News > Blast Box Office Collections Day 15: Arjun Sarja Film Maintains Pace, Moves Closer To Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

Blast Box Office Collections Day 15: Arjun Sarja Film Maintains Pace, Moves Closer To Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

Action King Arjun Sarja’s martial arts family drama continues its fairytale run as the undisputed sleeper hit of the season, maintaining steady traction deep into week two.

Blast Movie, Image Credits- IMDb
Blast Movie, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 14:25 IST

Blast Box Office Collection: A certified sleeper hit of the season, debutant filmmaker Subash K. Raj’s martial arts family drama Blast continues to script a phenomenal success story at the box office. Fronted by Action King Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan, the modest ₹18 crore project has comfortably outpaced massive industry expectations. Wrapping up its 15th day in theatres, the film has sustained a highly commendable pace, marching aggressively toward a major global benchmark.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Blast raked in ₹88 lakhs net across India on its second Thursday (Day 15). Showing an incredibly minimal, steady slide from its earlier weekday receipts, the film’s domestic net total has hit ₹39.86 crore, putting it on the absolute threshold of the ₹40 crore net club. Simultaneously, an unrelenting trickle of footfalls across international markets has pushed its worldwide gross cume to ₹59.25 crore, placing it just inches away from the milestone ₹60 crore mark.

Blast’s Two-Week Box Office Breakdown

Produced by AGS Entertainment, Blast has emerged as a massive textbook example of post-release word-of-mouth trumping lack of pre-release promotions. After an ordinary ₹1.25 crore opening Thursday back on May 28, the actioner witnessed a massive 293% return on investment by its second weekend.

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Phase

Domestic Net Earnings

Global Gross Collection

Week 1 Total (Days 1–7)

₹25.78 crore

₹36.37 crore

Second Weekend (Days 8–11)

₹9.96 crore

₹16.43 crore

Week 2 Weekdays (Days 12–15)

₹4.12 crore

₹6.45 crore

Total 15-Day Cumulative

₹39.86 crore (Net)

₹59.25 crore (Gross)

On its 15th day, the film ran across 1,142 screens nationally, registering a resilient 18.25% occupancy in the primary Tamil version. Regionally, the core business continues to be heavily anchored by Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where family audiences and martial arts enthusiasts have steadily filled single-screen night shows.

What is the Story of Blast?

The story of Blast revolves around the simple, disciplined life of Rajaram (Arjun Sarja), a neighborhood karate teacher who lives a quiet life alongside his wife Neelaveni (Abhirami) and daughter Nila (Preity Mukhundhan). Deeply committed to self-defense and community wellbeing, the trio’s peaceful existence takes a turn when a powerful, predatory corporate  group marks their land and neighborhood for a massive commercial development project and forces them to move.

When the legal methods don’t work and the corporate resorts to physical intimidation to move out the residents, the family chooses not to budge an inch. Instead, they transform from Karate teachers to Karate fighters. The film is a good balance with an action people can actually relate to and most of the people are praising the female characters as they choose not to stay back and watch but rather fight with Arjun Sarja.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections Day 22: Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 236 Crore Mark Worldwide, Loses Momentum

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Blast Box Office Collections Day 15: Arjun Sarja Film Maintains Pace, Moves Closer To Rs 60 Crore Worldwide
Tags: Arjun SarjaBlast Moviehome-hero-pos-5Tamil cinema

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Blast Box Office Collections Day 15: Arjun Sarja Film Maintains Pace, Moves Closer To Rs 60 Crore Worldwide
Blast Box Office Collections Day 15: Arjun Sarja Film Maintains Pace, Moves Closer To Rs 60 Crore Worldwide
Blast Box Office Collections Day 15: Arjun Sarja Film Maintains Pace, Moves Closer To Rs 60 Crore Worldwide
Blast Box Office Collections Day 15: Arjun Sarja Film Maintains Pace, Moves Closer To Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

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