KRMU Opens Global Pathways Through Fully Funded International Study Tours

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 11: Indian universities and colleges are increasingly embracing international exposure through global educational tours, academic exchange programmes, and overseas learning opportunities. In today’s world, students with international academic experience hold a distinct advantage, as they are better equipped to navigate multicultural workplaces, global industries, and evolving career landscapes. Such experiences not only strengthen academic understanding but also broaden perspectives, encourage innovation, and nurture global citizenship.

Recognising the transformative impact of international exposure, K.R. Mangalam University (KRMU) has emerged as a frontrunner in offering students immersive global learning experiences. The university goes beyond conventional international trips by offering fully funded international study tours to European Universities and other prominent global destinations, enabling students to gain first-hand exposure to international academia, industry practices, innovation ecosystems, and diverse cultures without financial barriers.

Global Exposure Through Fully Funded International Study Tours

KRMU believes that global learning should be accessible to deserving students across disciplines. Its fully funded international study tours are designed to provide selected students with meaningful academic and cultural experiences abroad. During these tours, students participate in workshops, seminars, industry visits, cultural interactions, and academic engagements with global institutions, helping them develop a broader understanding of international education systems and professional environments.

These international experiences significantly enhance students’ confidence, adaptability, and problem-solving abilities while preparing them for successful global careers. The tours also encourage students to step beyond their comfort zones, promoting independence and leadership qualities that remain invaluable throughout their personal and professional journeys.

Learning Beyond Classrooms

International academic exposure offers students an unparalleled learning opportunity. Exposure to global classrooms, emerging technologies, and international industry practices equips them with the skills needed to thrive in a globally integrated world. Through short-term mobility programmes and overseas academic engagements, students gain practical insights that complement classroom learning and expand their intellectual horizons.

KRMU’s emphasis on research-oriented international exposure further strengthens students’ academic profiles by allowing them to engage with global perspectives, collaborative learning environments, and interdisciplinary approaches.

Building Essential Soft Skills

Educational and international mobility programmes play a crucial role in shaping students beyond academics. Such experiences help students develop essential soft skills including cultural awareness, cross-cultural communication, teamwork, critical thinking, adaptability, and interpersonal confidence.

In today’s multinational work culture, these competencies are highly valued by employers. By interacting with peers, faculty members, and professionals from different countries, students become more culturally sensitive and professionally versatile.

Encouraging Self-Dependence and Confidence

For many students, university-organised international travel becomes their first experience abroad. K.R. Mangalam University ensures complete support before, during, and after these programmes, making the transition seamless and comfortable for students.

These experiences cultivate independence, resilience, and self-confidence. Students learn to navigate unfamiliar environments, interact with diverse communities, and manage responsibilities independently. These experiences contribute immensely to their overall personality development.

Strong Global Academic Collaborations

KRMU has established collaborations and academic partnerships with several renowned international universities and institutions to create globally integrated academic pathways for students.

The university has collaborated with University of Plymouth, Hubei University, Middlesex University, Jinggangshan University, University of Houston, Confucius Institutes, University of Ferrara, Temuco Catholic University, Cardiff Metropolitan University, University of Portsmouth, and Dubna State University. Recently, the university further expanded its global footprint by signing MoUs with University of East Anglia and Federation University.

Collaboration with the University of East Anglia, UK

K.R. Mangalam University recently signed a MoU with the University of East Anglia (UEA), one of the leading universities in the United Kingdom. The collaboration was formalised during a prestigious ceremony held at Le Méridien, New Delhi, in the presence of senior leadership and delegates from both institutions.

The MoU introduces a BBA Semester-Abroad Programme, enabling KRMU students to study their entire 4th semester at the UEA.

Partnership with Federation University, Australia

K.R. Mangalam University has collaborated with Federation University, Australia, to offer students a structured international academic progression pathway built around the vision of “Start in India and Graduate Globally.” The collaboration enables students to begin their studies at K.R. Mangalam University and later transition to Federation University’s Melbourne campus with recognition of up to two academic units earned at KRMU.

The pathway allows students to pursue future-focused postgraduate programmes such as Master of Data Science, Master of Digital Business Transformation, and Master of Forensic Cyber Security at Federation University. Designed to reduce financial risk and provide a seamless international transition, the programme offers students global academic exposure, internationally aligned learning, and access to careers in high-demand global industries.

K.R. Mangalam University continues to strengthen its global academic ecosystem through international collaborations, fully funded study tours, and globally aligned programmes, ensuring students gain the exposure, skills, and opportunities needed to succeed in an interconnected world.