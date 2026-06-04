Your LG washing machine tub needs cleaning for the monsoons — here is how LG ScaLGo helps

What is LG ScaLGo?

LG ScaLGo is a descaling solution designed specifically for LG washing machines. It breaks down limescale, detergent residue, and bacteria that build up inside the tub over time — especially during humid months. If you are looking to upgrade to a cleaner laundry experience from the start, consider buying an LG washing machine on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finance, so the cost never feels like a burden.

Why cleaning your washing machine tub matters

A dirty tub does more harm than you think. Residue and bacteria transfer onto your clothes, affect machine performance, and shorten its lifespan.

• Prevents odour build-up: Moisture trapped inside the tub during monsoons creates the perfect environment for mould and mildew, leaving your clothes smelling musty even after a wash.

• Protects your clothes: Detergent residue and limescale deposits can cling to fabrics, causing discolouration and skin irritation over time.

• Improves efficiency: A clean tub allows the machine to run at its best, using less energy and water per cycle. Even a mini washing machine benefits from regular tub cleaning to maintain performance.

Signs that your washing machine tub needs cleaning

Sign What it means Musty smell from the drum Mould or mildew has begun to grow inside the tub Visible dark residue or stains Limescale or detergent build-up on the drum walls Clothes smell after washing Bacteria in the tub are transferring onto fabrics Machine taking longer per cycle Residue is affecting the drum’s efficiency

What you need before you start

Gather everything beforehand so the cleaning process runs smoothly without interruptions.

• LG ScaLGo solution: Use the quantity recommended on the product label — do not substitute it with a generic descaler.

• An empty machine: Make sure the drum is free of clothes, lint, or debris before you begin the cycle.

• Access to clean water: The machine will need an adequate water supply to complete the tub clean cycle effectively.

• Your user manual: Different LG models may have slightly different tub clean settings, so keep the manual handy.

How to clean your LG washing machine tub with LG ScaLGo

Follow these steps to get the best results from every cleaning cycle.

• Empty the drum: Remove all clothes and check for any leftover lint or debris inside the tub.

• Add LG ScaLGo: Pour the recommended amount of LG ScaLGo directly into the drum — not the detergent drawer.

• Select the tub clean cycle: Choose the dedicated tub clean setting on your LG washing machine’s control panel.

• Run the full cycle: Allow the machine to complete the entire cycle without interruption for the best results.

How often should you clean your LG washing machine tub?

Cleaning frequency depends on usage and environmental conditions.

• Once a month (standard use): For households doing four to five washes per week, a monthly tub clean cycle keeps residue and bacteria in check.

• Every two weeks (heavy use or monsoon season): Higher humidity and frequent washing call for more regular cleaning to prevent mould from settling in.

• After washing heavily soiled items: Muddy clothes or sports gear leave behind more residue, so run a tub clean cycle soon after.

Tips to get the most out of LG ScaLGo

Small habits make a big difference to how well the product works.

• Always use LG ScaLGo on an empty drum — never mix it with a regular wash cycle.

• Leave the machine door open after every wash to allow the drum to air out and reduce moisture build-up.

• Wipe the door seal and gasket regularly, as these areas trap the most residue and moisture.

Common mistakes to avoid when cleaning your washing machine tub

Avoid these missteps to protect your machine and get the most out of LG ScaLGo.

• Using too much product: More does not mean better. Excess solution can leave its own residue behind — always follow the recommended dosage.

• Skipping the tub clean cycle: Pouring ScaLGo into a regular wash cycle reduces its effectiveness. Always use the dedicated tub clean setting.

• Ignoring the door seal: Most people clean the drum but forget the rubber gasket — this is where mould most commonly grows.

Shop for your LG washing machine with Bajaj Finance

Bringing home your preferred LG washing machine is now hassle-free with Bajaj Finance’s flexible financing options. You can also maximise your savings by using the Smart Savings Calculator—a smart tool that combines brand offers, dealer offers, and EMI offers, all in one place, helping you lower the overall cost while still paying in small, bite-sized instalments. Follow these steps to get started:

• Browse online: Explore a wide range of LG washing machines on Bajaj Mall and compare models by capacity, features, and price.

• Visit a partner store: Step into any of Bajaj Finance’s partner stores across India to see the machines in person before you decide.

• Choose Easy EMIs: Select the Easy EMI option at checkout and split the cost into manageable monthly instalments that suit your budget.

• Check your eligibility: Enter your mobile number and OTP online to instantly know your pre-approved loan offer.

A clean machine makes for cleaner laundry

Regular tub cleaning is not just about hygiene — it is about getting the most out of your washing machine every single day. LG ScaLGo makes this easy, quick, and effective. Pair it with a well-maintained LG washing machine, and your laundry routine will stay fresh and efficient through every monsoon season and beyond.