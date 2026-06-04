How Did Marjane Satrapi Die? Iconic French-Iranian Filmmaker And ‘Persepolis’ Creator Passes Away At 56

Acclaimed Iranian-French cartoonist, filmmaker and women’s rights advocate Marjane Satrapi has died at the age of 56, according to an announcement by the French presidency on Thursday (June 4, 2026). The death of Marjane Satrapi marks the end of a remarkable career that crossed borders, cultures and artistic forms, making her one of the most recognized voices to emerge from modern Iran. Best known around the world for her graphic novel and animated film “Persepolis,” she spent decades telling deeply personal stories that resonated far beyond her own life.

In a statement, the French presidency described her death as a major loss for culture and freedom of expression. “Her passing marks the loss of a leading figure of French culture and an artist devoted to freedom, whose work carried a universal message and earned her immense international acclaim,” it said. French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron also paid tribute to her legacy, saying they honored “a remarkable artist who transformed an Iranian childhood into a universal fable.”

Tributes pour in as reports emerge about personal loss after husband’s death

French broadcaster BFM TV and several other media outlets reported that Marjane Satrapi had “died of sadness” a little more than a year after the death of her husband, Swedish film producer and actor Mattias Ripa. The reports cited a statement from people close to the artist.

The French Academy of Fine Arts, where Marjane Satrapi was a member, also expressed deep sadness over her death in a social media post. The academy remembered her as “a passionate advocate for cinema and film education.” It also highlighted that earlier this year she had launched a foundation aimed at helping international students travel to Paris and study filmmaking.

The groundbreaking success of Persepolis and the message behind it

For many people around the world, Marjane Satrapi became a household name because of “Persepolis,” the black-and-white autobiographical graphic novel that was later adapted into an award-winning film. The story follows her childhood and teenage years during and after the Islamic Revolution in Iran and explores themes of identity, family, freedom and exile.

The film earned major international recognition. “Persepolis” won the Film Critics Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007 and later received the César Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2008. It was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 2008 Oscars.

During an interview with The Associated Press at Cannes in 2007, Marjane Satrapi explained the central message behind the film. “What we wanted to say is, if these people scare you, look closer: They have parents, they have lovers, they have hope, they have stories,” she said. At the time, Iranian authorities objected to the film’s inclusion at Cannes and sent a protest letter to the French Embassy in Tehran.

From revolutionary Iran to Europe and a lifelong creative journey

Born on November 22, 1969, in Rasht, Iran, Marjane Satrapi grew up during a period of dramatic political change. In 1983, her parents sent her to Vienna, Austria, to continue her education because of the growing extremism that followed the 1979 Revolution that brought Ayatollah Khomeini to power.

Life in Austria proved difficult. Feeling isolated, unwelcome and deeply homesick, she eventually returned to Iran in 1989 and enrolled at Tehran University. There, she studied visual communications and completed her degree. After graduating, she decided it was finally time to leave Iran permanently and pursue the opportunities her parents had wanted for her years earlier. In 1994, she moved to France, studying in Strasbourg before later settling in Paris.

Marjane Satrapi’s other works

Beyond “Persepolis,” Marjane Satrapi made other great graphic novels like “Embroideries” and “Chicken with Plums,” which was turned into a movie too. She also directed films including “The Gang of Jotas” and “Radioactive,” a biographical film on Marie Curie.

In 2023, Marjane Satrapi coordinated the book “Femme, vie, liberté” (“Woman, Life, Freedom”) with a group of artists and academics. The project documented and illustrated the protests that erupted across Iran after the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s so-called morality police. According to the foundation, the book condemned repression and highlighted the human rights challenges faced by Iranian society, particularly women. Through her art, activism and storytelling, Marjane Satrapi left behind a body of work that connected personal experience with universal struggles for dignity, freedom and justice.

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