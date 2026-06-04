SUR Music Announces New 3-Song Collaboration Featuring Rajeev Mahavir and Javed Ali

New Delhi [India], June 04: SUR Music proudly announces a special new three-song collaboration between acclaimed composer and producer Rajeev Mahavir and celebrated Bollywood playback singer Javed Ali. The project marks Rajeev Mahavir’s third musical collaboration with Javed Ali and further strengthens the creative association between the composer and the renowned vocalist.

The collaboration has been structured as an exclusive three-song project under the SUR Music banner. All three songs in the project have been written and composed by Rajeev Mahavir, reflecting his signature style of emotionally driven melodies and cinematic storytelling. The three-song collaboration will explore distinct musical expressions including a romantic melody, a thumri, and a tappa, each presented with an international stylization designed to bridge Indian classical influences with contemporary global soundscapes.

Produced by SUR Music, the project continues the company’s vision of creating “Passionately Original” music that merges heritage, cinematic emotion, and world-class production values across global audiences. Speaking about the collaboration, SUR Music shared: “This project represents a very special creative journey between Rajeev Mahavir and Javed Ali. The intention is to create music that is rooted in Indian musical traditions while being presented through a modern international lens. From romance to classical expression, each composition carries its own distinct identity.”

SUR Music is co-founded and led by Suvarna Pappu, Co-Founder & CEO, alongside a growing international creative and production team. Other directors associated with the company include Kaushal Mahavir, Sameer Mahavir, Yash Mahavir, Malhar Mahavir, Parag Choudhary and Prayas Choudhary. The creative team from the United States also includes Lalitha Ramamoorthy as part of SUR Music’s international creative ecosystem. The recordings are currently underway in Mumbai with official release dates, music videos, and additional project announcements to follow soon. SUR Music is a global music label and production company headquartered in Los Angeles, USA and Mumbai, India, focused on developing original music, films, and entertainment IP for worldwide audiences.

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