How AI Boom Made Super Rich Even Richer; What It Means For Everyday Investors

The gap between the super rich and the merely rich is getting wider, according to a new report by consulting firm Capgemini. While rising stock markets helped wealthy investors across the world add to their fortunes in 2025, the biggest gains went to those who were already at the very top. The findings offer a closer look at how wealth is being created today and why some investors are pulling ahead much faster than others. They also provide lessons for ordinary investors, as more people are entering the stock market while inflation continues to eat into the value of cash and salaries.

Capgemini’s report estimates global net worth using data from the World Bank, the Economist Intelligence Unit and government statistics. It classifies people with at least $1 million in investable assets as high-net-worth individuals, excluding the value of their primary residence. The number of rich people worldwide also jumped by about 2 million, totaling 25.3 million. The US is leading with 736,000 new millionaires, more than anyone else in the world.

Why the richest investors are widening the gap faster than other millionaires

The strongest growth came from ultra-high-net-worth individuals, defined as those with at least $30 million in investable assets. Their wealth climbed nearly 10% last year. By comparison, what Capgemini calls the “millionaires next door”, people with between $1 million and $5 million in investable assets, saw wealth growth of less than 8%.

As per reports, the stats show a big imbalance where ultra-high-net-worth folks make up just 1% of the high-net-worth population but hold 34.8% of the total wealth. It is because access plays a key role. These super wealthy get to invest in private equity, hedge funds, and private companies way before regular folks can even think about it.

What common investors can learn from the trend shaping global fortunes

The report points to artificial intelligence as the biggest driver of wealth creation in 2025. Many of the richest investors benefited from early investments in large AI-focused private companies, often before they reached public markets. They also enjoyed stronger gains from stock markets than other wealthy investors.

Luca Russignan, global head of Capgemini Research Institute for Financial Services, explained the advantage enjoyed by top investors. These individuals have the “ability to get early entries that even the next-door millionaires can’t get,” he said. While ordinary investors may eventually gain access to some of these companies through major IPOs expected later this year, the report notes they are unlikely to receive the same returns as early-stage backers.

For the common investor, the biggest lesson is not necessarily to chase billionaire-style deals, but to understand how wealth is increasingly being built through ownership of growth assets. More people are investing in stocks and financial markets than ever before. However, the report makes clear that while markets can create wealth, the scale of returns often depends on where, when and how investors are able to participate.

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