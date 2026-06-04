CRICKETER OF THE CENTURY: A Prediction Before the World Took Notice

Country Club Chairman Rajeev Reddy with Australian cricket legend Simon Helmot and 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev



Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 04: Long before the IPL spotlight illuminated his extraordinary talent, Country Club CMD Rajeev Reddy made a bold and visionary prediction about young cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

In a conversation with renowned Australian cricket coach Simon Helmot, Rajeev Reddy described Vaibhav as a “Cricketer of the Century”—a rare talent destined to redefine the game for generations to come.

At a time when the cricketing world was yet to witness his explosive rise, Rajeev Reddy recognized in the youngster a unique blend of fearlessness, temperament, skill, and cricketing intelligence.

Today, as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns cricket grounds into battlefields and captivates fans with his breathtaking performances, that prediction stands as a testament to Rajeev Reddy’s remarkable ability to identify greatness long before it becomes obvious to the world.

“True vision is not about celebrating champions after they succeed; it is about recognizing them before the world knows their name,” said Rajeev Reddy, CMD, Country Club.

This is not merely a prediction. It is a reflection of Country Club’s enduring legacy of recognizing, encouraging, and celebrating exceptional talent before it reaches the global stage.

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Nirav

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9845035959

Hiram

hiram@countryclubmail.com

9849030540

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