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Home > World News > Delhi Airport Flight Status Today: Flights From Phuket, Muscat Delayed Amid Heavy Rain | Check Full List

Delhi Airport Flight Status Today: Flights From Phuket, Muscat Delayed Amid Heavy Rain | Check Full List

Adverse weather conditions, including thunderstorms and strong winds, disrupted flight operations at Delhi Airport on June 4. Several flights were delayed or diverted, prompting airlines to issue travel advisories and urge passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Delhi Airport Flight Status Today: Flights From Phuket, Muscat Delayed Amid Heavy Rain | Check Full List

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 18:09 IST

New Delhi, June 4, 2026: Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) were kinda disrupted on Thursday because of adverse weather, which caused delays and diversions on a number of domestic as well as international routes. Passengers were advised, to verify their flight status before heading out, for the airport.

Airport officials said thunderstorms, strong winds, plus unstable conditions across the Delhi-NCR area hit both arrivals and departures through out the day. A few aircraft had to stay in the air longer than planned before touchdown, and several services were rerouted to nearby airports, as a precautionary step.  

Major carriers like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet put out travel advisories, letting passengers know about possible late landings and schedule tweaks. Travelers were told to keep checking updates via the airlines’ official websites, or through their mobile applications, for real time flight details.

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Airport officials said that air-traffic controllers , and airline operators are working together pretty closely to reduce disruptions and keep passenger safety intact. Even so, attempts to keep things normal. kept running into weather related trouble, especially during those busy peak travel hours when schedules are already tight.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) now expects more thunderstorms and gusty winds in certain areas across Delhi-NCR, so there’s a real chance of further delays later today. Officials advised passengers to reach the airport well ahead of time, and to stay in touch with their own airline , so they can get the newest information as it comes in.

Travelers can also look up live arrival and departure details via the official Delhi Airport website , plus the airline portals , before they actually set off from home.

Since the weather is still a bit unpredictable, people are urged to plan in advance and keep some extra travel time, just to avoid unnecessary hassle or last-minute confusion.

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Delhi Airport Flight Status Today: Flights From Phuket, Muscat Delayed Amid Heavy Rain | Check Full List
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Delhi Airport Flight Status Today: Flights From Phuket, Muscat Delayed Amid Heavy Rain | Check Full List

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Delhi Airport Flight Status Today: Flights From Phuket, Muscat Delayed Amid Heavy Rain | Check Full List
Delhi Airport Flight Status Today: Flights From Phuket, Muscat Delayed Amid Heavy Rain | Check Full List
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Delhi Airport Flight Status Today: Flights From Phuket, Muscat Delayed Amid Heavy Rain | Check Full List

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