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Home > Sports News > Team India Captaincy Shake-Up: Suryakumar Yadav Dropped, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in Race

Team India Captaincy Shake-Up: Suryakumar Yadav Dropped, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in Race

Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly been dropped from India’s T20I setup, prompting a leadership overhaul after the T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. Shreyas Iyer leads the captaincy race, while Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma remain key contenders for leadership roles.

Suryakumar Yadav is set to be replaced by Shreyas Iyer as T20I captain, according to reports. Image Credit: ANI
Suryakumar Yadav is set to be replaced by Shreyas Iyer as T20I captain, according to reports. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-06-04 08:46 IST

Suryakumar Yadav Dropped: The speculations and rumours doing the rounds on the internet in the last few days came true as Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly been dropped. The signs of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) moving away from Suryakumar were there when the list of 30 probables was announced for the Asian Games 2026, and his name was missing. However, the big headache for the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee and head coach, Gautam Gambhir, is who will replace the T20 World Cup 2026 winning captain. According to reports, Shreyas Iyer, who has not been a part of the Men in Blue in the shortest format, could not only make a return to the team but could also be appointed as the captain. 

Meanwhile, apart from Shreyas Iyer, the team management would be looking at possible candidates from within the team. Ishan Kishan, who led the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, emerges as an option. While the T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Series, Sanju Samson, is also being monitored despite not leading the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026. Additionally, Tilak Varma, who was part of the playing XI throughout the T20 World Cup, is being looked at as a vice-captain candidate.

Suryakumar Yadav dropped: Who will BCCI choose as new T20I captain?

Thankfully for the Indian team, they are currently undergoing one of the best peak performances seen by a team in the shortest format. Transitioning during such a phase is easier when compared to a time when the results are not going the team’s way. With the team featuring multiple match-winners, the BCCI could look for captaincy options from the team itself. However, it is being reported that Shreyas Iyer, who last played a game in the shortest format in 2023, could make a comeback and lead the team. 

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Shreyas Iyer to replace Suryakumar Yadav

Shreyas Iyer leads the race to replace Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian Cricket Team. The Punjab Kings skipper has been one of the most improved middle-order batters in the IPL in recent years. Since IPL 2025, Iyer has scored over 1,100 runs in 30 innings. His strike rate during this period is in excess of 170, making him perfect for the approach that has been employed by the Men in Blue in the last couple of years. 

Rajat Patidar could take Suryakumar Yadav’s spot in playing XI

Rajat Patidar created history as he led the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to back-to-back IPL titles. The right-handed batter has not only led RCB to the title but has also been one of the top-performing batters. Since IPL 2025, Patidar has scored 813 runs in 28 innings. He struck at a rate of 170.44 and has particularly gone at an even better pace against spin bowlers. With the position being in the middle order, Patidar’s performance against spinners could help him take up the spot in the playing XI at least.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Be Sacked As T20 Captain After Leading India To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory: Report

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Team India Captaincy Shake-Up: Suryakumar Yadav Dropped, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in Race
Tags: Ajit Agarkarbccigautam gambhirhome-hero-pos-5shreyas iyersuryakumar yadavTeam India T20I captain

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Team India Captaincy Shake-Up: Suryakumar Yadav Dropped, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan in Race
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