Suryakumar Yadav Set To Be Sacked As T20 Captain After Leading India To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory: Report

In a surprising turn of events that has left the cricketing fraternity in disbelief, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be dropped as the captain of the Indian men’s T20I team. This massive call for leadership comes just three months after the talismanic batter successfully led India to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title.

What’s The Case For Suryakumar Yadav?

Sources close to the development at NDTV have revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to get rid of Yadav as a proactive step to build a futuristic squad with the 2028 T20 World Cup firmly in focus. Uniquely, highly placed sources have indicated that even the star batter’s place in the playing eleven itself is now being hotly debated. The all-important call is expected to be taken just days before the selectors announce the national squads for India’s back-to-back tours of Ireland and England later this month.

The Blueprint for the Future

The main reason for BCCI’s sudden change of heart is Suryakumar’s extended lean patch with the bat. Yadav’s global reputation was built on an uncanny ability to up the scoring and pull his side out of precarious situations with his trademark unorthodox, 360-degree strokeplay, making him historically regarded as an absolute powerhouse in the number three and four positions.

But a closer look at the statistical record shows a steep downward trend since he took the top job in July 2024. Before assuming captaincy, Yadav was a scary force, averaging a huge 43.60 with four international hundreds and 20 fifties. But during his stint as skipper, his average has fallen to 25.88, which has been marred by six half-centuries and four ducks.

Overall, Yadav’s 113 T20Is with 3,272 runs at a career average of 36.35 and an explosive strike rate of 162.94 is still an elite lifetime record. But the modern performance metrics tell a much more worrying story. Yadav scored 429 runs in 18 T20Is from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024 at an underwhelming average of 26.81. The slump carried over heavily into the next cycle where he managed only 702 runs in 35 matches from 1 January 2025 to 2026 at a flat average of 26.

The Break in Consistency

His visual turning point of the consistency came at the end of 2024. Yadav scored a blistering fifty against Bangladesh on October 12, 2024 but then went into a prolonged slump before breaking the jinx with another fifty plus score against New Zealand on January 23, 2026. He did, however, raise hopes briefly with two more half-centuries in that bilateral series just before the World Cup, but he could not maintain that form. His tournament outputs continued to be heavily curtailed other than an unbeaten 84* against USA early in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The crisis got worse in a way during the recently concluded IPL 2026 season where Yadav could manage only a meek 270 runs in 13 innings for the Mumbai Indians at an average of 20.76.

From a team perspective, Yadav’s captaincy has been a resounding success, with the side winning the 2025 Asia Cup and 2026 T20 World Cup, in addition to Yadav’s previous medals from the 2023 Asia Cup and 2024 World Cup. But Yadav’s own batting form has finally forced the selectors’ hand. With management talking about a long-term transition plan, it seems that the Suryakumar leadership chapter is coming to an end.

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