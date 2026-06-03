LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir BK Hariprasad donald trump Firhad Hakim Delhi fire news deepseek Congress Government Karnataka mamata banerjee dk shivakumar Aamir Khan age Ashutosh Ranka air india flight schedule disney singer khan sir
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Suryakumar Yadav Set To Be Sacked As T20 Captain After Leading India To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory: Report

Suryakumar Yadav Set To Be Sacked As T20 Captain After Leading India To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory: Report

Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly set to be sacked as India's T20I captain despite leading the team to the 2026 T20 World Cup title. Explore the shocking dip in stats and the BCCI's transition plan for 2028.

Suryakumar Yadav Set To Be Sacked As T20 Captain After Leading India To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory: Report. Photo: ANI
Suryakumar Yadav Set To Be Sacked As T20 Captain After Leading India To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory: Report. Photo: ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 22:38 IST

In a surprising turn of events that has left the cricketing fraternity in disbelief, Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be dropped as the captain of the Indian men’s T20I team. This massive call for leadership comes just three months after the talismanic batter successfully led India to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 title.

What’s The Case For Suryakumar Yadav?

Sources close to the development at NDTV have revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to get rid of Yadav as a proactive step to build a futuristic squad with the 2028 T20 World Cup firmly in focus. Uniquely, highly placed sources have indicated that even the star batter’s place in the playing eleven itself is now being hotly debated. The all-important call is expected to be taken just days before the selectors announce the national squads for India’s back-to-back tours of Ireland and England later this month.

The Blueprint for the Future

The main reason for BCCI’s sudden change of heart is Suryakumar’s extended lean patch with the bat. Yadav’s global reputation was built on an uncanny ability to up the scoring and pull his side out of precarious situations with his trademark unorthodox, 360-degree strokeplay, making him historically regarded as an absolute powerhouse in the number three and four positions.

You Might Be Interested In

But a closer look at the statistical record shows a steep downward trend since he took the top job in July 2024. Before assuming captaincy, Yadav was a scary force, averaging a huge 43.60 with four international hundreds and 20 fifties. But during his stint as skipper, his average has fallen to 25.88, which has been marred by six half-centuries and four ducks.

Overall, Yadav’s 113 T20Is with 3,272 runs at a career average of 36.35 and an explosive strike rate of 162.94 is still an elite lifetime record. But the modern performance metrics tell a much more worrying story. Yadav scored 429 runs in 18 T20Is from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024 at an underwhelming average of 26.81. The slump carried over heavily into the next cycle where he managed only 702 runs in 35 matches from 1 January 2025 to 2026 at a flat average of 26.

The Break in Consistency

His visual turning point of the consistency came at the end of 2024. Yadav scored a blistering fifty against Bangladesh on October 12, 2024 but then went into a prolonged slump before breaking the jinx with another fifty plus score against New Zealand on January 23, 2026. He did, however, raise hopes briefly with two more half-centuries in that bilateral series just before the World Cup, but he could not maintain that form. His tournament outputs continued to be heavily curtailed other than an unbeaten 84* against USA early in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The crisis got worse in a way during the recently concluded IPL 2026 season where Yadav could manage only a meek 270 runs in 13 innings for the Mumbai Indians at an average of 20.76.

From a team perspective, Yadav’s captaincy has been a resounding success, with the side winning the 2025 Asia Cup and 2026 T20 World Cup, in addition to Yadav’s previous medals from the 2023 Asia Cup and 2024 World Cup. But Yadav’s own batting form has finally forced the selectors’ hand. With management talking about a long-term transition plan, it seems that the Suryakumar leadership chapter is coming to an end.

Read More: Not Sanju Samson! Ajit Agarkar Keen To Appoint 31-Year-Old India Star As Next T20I Captain After Suryakumar Yadav: Report

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Suryakumar Yadav Set To Be Sacked As T20 Captain After Leading India To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory: Report
Tags: BCCI transition plan 2028India T20I captaincy changeIndia tour of England squadsIndia tour of Ireland T20Indian cricket team future captainMumbai Indians IPL 2026 runsSuryakumar Yadav captaincy recordSuryakumar Yadav sacked captainSuryakumar Yadav T20 stats declineT20 World Cup 2026 winner India

RELATED News

Lionel Messi Wins Prestigious Princess of Asturias Award, What Is The Honour All About? All You Need To Know

IND vs AFG: When Will Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Join Team India Camp For ODI Series?

Not Sanju Samson! Ajit Agarkar Keen To Appoint 31-Year-Old India Star As Next T20I Captain After Suryakumar Yadav: Report

Yaha Se Upar Jaana Hai, Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Virat Kohli Boost After IPL 2026 Final: WATCH Viral Video

Mohammed Siraj Likely To Miss IND vs AFG Test, Aquib Nabi In Line As Replacement: Report

LATEST NEWS

Who Is BK Hariprasad? Meet The New KPCC President

NEET Aspirant From Mauganj Dies By Suicide

'We Won't Back Down': Jana Sena To Enter Telangana Poll Battle In 2028

Fact Check: Did Trump Suffer Stroke? Viral Claims Swirl

US-Iran War: Indian Killed In Kuwait Airport Attack Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

Horoscope Tomorrow 4 June, 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Firhad Hakim Resigns As Kolkata Mayor

Delhi Restaurant Fire Kills 21, Including 18 Foreigners

India’s Blood Sugar Problem Is No Longer Only About Diabetes

From Classroom to Cloud: How ExamOnline Is Leading India’s University Shift From Physical Exam Halls to AI-Proctored Digital Infrastructure

Suryakumar Yadav Set To Be Sacked As T20 Captain After Leading India To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Suryakumar Yadav Set To Be Sacked As T20 Captain After Leading India To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory: Report

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Suryakumar Yadav Set To Be Sacked As T20 Captain After Leading India To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory: Report
Suryakumar Yadav Set To Be Sacked As T20 Captain After Leading India To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory: Report
Suryakumar Yadav Set To Be Sacked As T20 Captain After Leading India To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory: Report
Suryakumar Yadav Set To Be Sacked As T20 Captain After Leading India To T20 World Cup 2026 Victory: Report

QUICK LINKS