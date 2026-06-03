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Home > World News > US-Iran War: Indian Killed In Kuwait Airport Attack Amid Rising Tensions, Embassy Shares Update

US-Iran War: Indian Killed In Kuwait Airport Attack Amid Rising Tensions, Embassy Shares Update

An Indian national was killed in the Kuwait airport attack as missile and drone strikes hit civilian infrastructure. India condemned the attack and placed its diplomatic missions in the region on alert.

Indian Killed In Kuwait Airport Attack Amid Rising West Asia Tensions; Government On High Alert (Photo/X)
Indian Killed In Kuwait Airport Attack Amid Rising West Asia Tensions; Government On High Alert (Photo/X)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 20:40 IST

An Indian national was killed on Tuesday (June 3), when Kuwaiti authorities were hit by a missile in a drone attack that left damage to airport infrastructure amid a rapidly escalating conflict in West Asia.

Indian National Among Victims of Kuwait Airport Attack

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it had been informed of the death of an Indian national in the attack at Kuwait international airport. Stating it was extending condolences, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said it was offering every assistance to family of the victim.

Kuwaiti officials said the missile hit caused seriousness damage to the terminal at the Kuwait international airport. Several people were injured and flights were diverted before services resumed after a state of safety assessment.

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MEA Condemns Attack on Civilian Infrastructure

The government of India had blasted the strike and called on all parties in the conflict to halt attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure. The MEA stated that mea culpa must be upheld in protecting civilians as stipulated in the norms of international humanitarian law.

After the incident were made, Indian diplomatic missions across West Asia have been said to have intensified monitoring of the rapidly changing security environment. Officials are monitoring developments closely and coordinating with local governments.

Attack Linked to Escalating Regional Conflict

The attack came as the conflict between the United States and the United Kingdom has revived after the Iranian attack. Kuwaiti officials said the missile fired at the facility had hit a civilian infrastructure. The situation in the Gulf region is on the rise despite a ceasefire in place earlier today.

So What Next?

The government of India has been monitoring the security situation and there may be further advisories issued if the situation deteriorates. The Gulf countries are home to thousands of Indians. The situation is of great interest to India.

Also Read: Viral Video: Chaos Erupts At Kuwait Airport After Iranian Drone And Missile Strike Disrupts Flights | WATCH

Disclaimer: This article is based on official statements and media reports available at the time of publication. Information regarding casualties, investigations, and diplomatic responses may change as authorities release further updates. Readers are advised to follow official government advisories for the latest developments.

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US-Iran War: Indian Killed In Kuwait Airport Attack Amid Rising Tensions, Embassy Shares Update

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US-Iran War: Indian Killed In Kuwait Airport Attack Amid Rising Tensions, Embassy Shares Update
US-Iran War: Indian Killed In Kuwait Airport Attack Amid Rising Tensions, Embassy Shares Update
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