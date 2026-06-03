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Home > Sports News > FIFA World Cup 2026: List Of Records Cristiano Ronaldo Can Break For Portugal

FIFA World Cup 2026: List Of Records Cristiano Ronaldo Can Break For Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to shatter historic milestones at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Discover the legendary scoring and captaincy records the 41-year-old Portuguese icon can break in North America.

FIFA World Cup 2026: List Of Records Cristiano Ronaldo Can Break For Portugal. Photo ANI
FIFA World Cup 2026: List Of Records Cristiano Ronaldo Can Break For Portugal. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 21:02 IST

As the global football fraternity gears up for the grand launch of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 11, all eyes are once again trained on Cristiano Ronaldo. At 41 years of age, the Portuguese talisman is not merely participating; he is on the precipice of rewriting international football history. Having officially been named Portugal’s captain for the upcoming tournament, the legendary forward is poised to shatter milestones that have stood the test of modern football.

Chief among these historic feats is an elite leadership record. When Ronaldo leads the Seleção out for their opening group fixture, he will enter the record books as only the second player in the history of the sport to captain his country at five different FIFA World Cups. The iconic forward previously wore the armband for Portugal during the 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions.

Until now, Mexican defensive maestro Rafael Márquez stood entirely alone in this category. Márquez captained Mexico across five consecutive tournaments in 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018, with his final captaincy appearance coming as a vital substitute in a famous 1-0 triumph over Germany in 2018. Over his 19 tournament matches, Márquez also managed to score three goals.

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Ronaldo, who already sits at the absolute pinnacle of international football with an unprecedented 143 goals, will look to vastly improve his stellar World Cup résumé. Since making his tournament debut exactly two decades ago in 2006—where he anchored Portugal to a commendable fourth-place finish—he has amassed 22 World Cup appearances, making him the nation’s most-capped player in tournament history.

However, it is the goalscoring charts that present the most enticing targets. Ronaldo currently has eight World Cup goals to his name, placing him second on Portugal’s all-time tournament scoring list. The top spot belongs to the legendary Eusébio, who famously netted nine times. Should Ronaldo find the back of the net at least twice during the 2026 campaign, he will leapfrog “The Black Panther” to become Portugal’s undisputed top World Cup scorer.

Furthermore, a single goal in North America will secure an unprecedented global milestone. Having scored at least once in each of his previous five World Cup appearances, Ronaldo has a golden opportunity to become the first footballer in history to score in six different editions of the tournament. For a player defined by longevity, the 2026 World Cup offers the perfect stage for one final legendary chapter.

Key Records Cristiano Ronaldo Can Break at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

  • Five-Time Captain: He will become only the second player in football history to captain his country at five different FIFA World Cups, joining Mexican legend Rafael Márquez.

  • Six-Tournament Goalscorer: By finding the back of the net just once, he will become the first player ever to score in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup.

  • Portugal’s Top World Cup Scorer: With eight tournament goals currently, scoring twice in 2026 will allow him to overtake Eusébio (9 goals) as Portugal’s all-time top scorer in World Cup history.

  • Extending the All-Time International Record: Every goal scored will extend his own world record for the most international goals in men’s football history, which currently stands at 143.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: List Of Records Cristiano Ronaldo Can Break For Portugal
Tags: Cristiano Ronaldo 2026 FIFA World CupCristiano Ronaldo international goals 143Cristiano Ronaldo six World Cup tournamentsEusebio Portugal World Cup top scorerfootball longevity milestonesPortugal national football team recordsPortugal World Cup captain recordsRafael Marquez five World CupsRonaldo versus Eusebio statsupcoming FIFA World Cup records

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FIFA World Cup 2026: List Of Records Cristiano Ronaldo Can Break For Portugal
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