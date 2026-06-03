‘We Won’t Back Down’: Jana Sena To Enter Telangana Poll Battle In 2028, Says Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan revealed that Jana Sena Party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections 2028, and asked his critics not to underestimate the party. The announcement from Telangana politician was made in the context of a public meeting which was blocked and denied permission, leading to political protests and political rallies.

Pawan Kalyan told the media while addressing the press at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, that Jana Sena would not give up Telangana politics, and the party was determined to establish it’s presence in Andhra Pradesh’s neighbour state.

‘Won’t Be Intimidated By Threats’

Pawan Kalyan was making a strong statement when he defended his party Jana Sena’s foray into Telangana politics, and challenged the ‘kara Sadasivam’ who questioned whether Jana Sena Party would be active in promoting people’s politics in Telangana kind of state.

Pawan Kalyan said that he will not be intimidated by either champions of the political establishment of threats of political margin, and manifiested that all parties should have the liberty to introduce themselves in democratic politics.

Whether his stand in Telangana or not, Pawan Kalyan said his politics is much of him. He said he has real sense of Telangana politics, which he has known since long years before any election.

Focus on 2028 Telangana Assembly Polls

The Jana Sena chief was explicit that the party is eyeing the 2028 Telangana Assembly elections and will start fortifying its organisation in the state. The party’s leaders will go around the state boosting organisational work, recruiting young people into the party and rallying support among the people of Telangana.

Observers say the groundbreaking move could create a significant new bargain in Telangana where the contest is highly organised under the rule of Indian National Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Expect Political Reactions to his remarks

Kalyan’s remarks are to incite new political fights in Telangana as far as the role of the local parties and alliances in the upcoming elections is concerned. Although Jana Sena’s junkets in Telangana have yet to be proven, this is to take its cue as the party’s big push to make it into a political party in the state before the 2028 elections.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on statements made by political leaders and reports available at the time of publication. Political positions, party strategies, and election plans may change over time. Readers are advised to refer to official party statements for the latest updates.