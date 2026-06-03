Lionel Messi Wins Prestigious Princess of Asturias Award, What Is The Honour All About? All You Need To Know

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as the greatest footballer ever to play the game, has added another historic milestone to his legendary trophy cabinet. The 38-year-old Argentine superstar has been officially named the winner of Spain’s highly prestigious 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports.

The Inter Miami striker beat out 27 other international nominees from 12 countries in the announcement led by a jury chaired by Paralympic swimmer Teresa Perales. The distinction has a special historical value, as it is the first time the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports has been awarded to an individual footballer. Legendary squads such as the 2010 Spanish World Cup team and the iconic Barcelona-Real Madrid duo of Xavi and Iker Casillas have won it together in the past, but Messi is on his own as a solo winner.

What is the Princess of Asturias Award?

Established in 1981, the Princess of Asturias Awards (known as the Prince of Asturias Awards before 2014) are considered to be among the most prestigious awards in the fields of culture and humanitarian work worldwide and have been called the “Nobel Prizes of Spain”. The annual awards are administered by the Princess of Asturias Foundation and recognise outstanding achievements in fields including Arts, Literature, Social Sciences and Sports.

The Sports category, according to the foundation’s official regulations, honours “careers that have become an example of the benefits that sporting practice can bring to human beings through the promotion, development and advancement of sport and its social dimension”.

Why Lionel Messi Was Chosen

Messi’s sporting credentials are unprecedented – 47 career trophies, eight Ballon d’Or awards and a 2022 FIFA World Cup title – but the jury’s decision went way beyond his structural brilliance on the pitch.

The foundation referenced the Inter Miami captain’s deep social impact and a long track record of philanthropy. Through the Leo Messi Foundation, he has always been in support of major education and health programs for underprivileged and vulnerable children across the world.

The panel also praised him as an enduring global icon who overcame childhood adversity, including his public battle with a growth hormone disorder, to become a symbol of humility, team commitment and longevity. Messi’s standing as a sporting diplomat is unmatched – he has just been named to Argentina’s squad for a record sixth World Cup.

Read More: Who Is Tahsin Jamshid? 19-Year-Old Indian-Origin Footballer From Kerala Set To Represent Qatar In FIFA World Cup 2026