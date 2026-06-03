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Home > Sports News > Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch Continues As Mumbai Indians Star Fails To Deliver For New Team After IPL 2026 Woes: Check Details Inside

Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch Continues As Mumbai Indians Star Fails To Deliver For New Team After IPL 2026 Woes: Check Details Inside

Suryakumar Yadav's batting struggles continue. Read details on the India T20I captain's low score for Triumph Knights in the T20 Mumbai League following a quiet IPL 2026.

Suryakumar Yadav's Lean Patch Continues As Mumbai Indians Star Fails To Deliver For New Team After IPL 2026 Woes: Check Details Inside. Photo X-Screengrab
Suryakumar Yadav's Lean Patch Continues As Mumbai Indians Star Fails To Deliver For New Team After IPL 2026 Woes: Check Details Inside. Photo X-Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 00:00 IST

India’s designated T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav is experiencing a rare and highly scrutinised rough patch in his career. The explosive middle order batter, famous around the world for his unorthodox 360-degree strokeplay, has been struggling to find the signature rhythm in recent months. Suryakumar sought to find his mojo again after a dismal Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 by returning to his roots at the city-based T20 Mumbai League. But his first game in charge did not turn his fortunes around and continued a worrying trend for the national skipper.

Under immense pressure, Suryakumar walked out to the Wankhede Stadium crease to open the innings for the Triumph Knights Mumbai North East against the Ajinkya Rahane-led North Mumbai Panthers in Season 4. Chasing a daunting target of 210, the Triumph Knights needed a captain’s knock desperately. Suryakumar flashed his trademark brilliance briefly, hitting boundaries and sharing a brisk 37-run stand for the third wicket with young gun Nutan Goel off just 25 balls.

Suryakumar was looking good early on but he didn’t last long as he was out for 19 off 11 deliveries in the seventh over, caught on the deep square leg boundary off left-arm spinner Rahul Sawant.

Nutan Goel played a magnificent lone hand as an impact substitute, blasting 93 off 56 balls to single-handedly keep the chase alive but the Triumph Knights were ultimately restricted to 188/8, succumbing to a 21-run defeat.

This home loss comes after an incredibly lean year by Suryakumar’s lofty standards. Earlier in March, he led India to a back-to-back T20 World Cup title but his personal contributions with the bat were surprisingly muted. He scored 242 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25, with an unbeaten 84 against the USA being his only major contribution.

His form dipped further in the 19th edition of the IPL where he could only manage 260 runs from 13 games for Mumbai Indians. He averaged 20.76 and his strike rate was 147.54 and his inability to dominate the middle overs was one of the key reasons why the five-time champions crashed out in the league stage.

The veteran batsman still has plenty to play for. India are scheduled to travel to Belfast later this month for a two-match T20I series against Ireland, with the first game set for June 26 before the series concludes on June 28. There are reports that the selectors could overlook Suryakumar for long-term projects such as the 2028 Olympic Games. So his performances in Ireland are vital in cementing his place.

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Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch Continues As Mumbai Indians Star Fails To Deliver For New Team After IPL 2026 Woes: Check Details Inside
Tags: India vs Ireland T20I captainMumbai Indians star statsNutan Goel 93Suryakumar Yadav lean patchSuryakumar Yadav out to Rahul SawantSuryakumar Yadav poor form 2026Suryakumar Yadav T20 Mumbai LeagueT20 Mumbai LeagueTriumph Knights MNEWankhede Stadium low score

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Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch Continues As Mumbai Indians Star Fails To Deliver For New Team After IPL 2026 Woes: Check Details Inside
Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch Continues As Mumbai Indians Star Fails To Deliver For New Team After IPL 2026 Woes: Check Details Inside
Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch Continues As Mumbai Indians Star Fails To Deliver For New Team After IPL 2026 Woes: Check Details Inside
Suryakumar Yadav’s Lean Patch Continues As Mumbai Indians Star Fails To Deliver For New Team After IPL 2026 Woes: Check Details Inside

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