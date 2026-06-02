LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news Iran US War cbse Dehradun News Agniveer aspirant Anushka international drug trafficking germany AIFF club standoff Child rape 3 June 2026 mathura business news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > ‘Iran Has To Announce Very Clearly’: Rubio Conditions Tehran Talks On Nuclear Compliance And Hormuz Reopening

‘Iran Has To Announce Very Clearly’: Rubio Conditions Tehran Talks On Nuclear Compliance And Hormuz Reopening

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said talks with Iran are ongoing, but any sanctions relief will depend on Tehran giving up parts of its nuclear programme.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks about to US-Iran war to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks about to US-Iran war to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 21:56 IST

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, indicated yesterday that America’s discussions with Iran will continue, however, he was categorical in stating that this will only be possible if Iran sorts out its worries regarding its nuclear program. Appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Marco Rubio outlined a series of conditions the United States wants Iran to meet, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz and engaging in specific negotiations over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. His remarks came as the Trump administration seeks congressional backing for a major foreign affairs budget cut and a sharp increase in military spending.

Speaking during the hearing, Marco Rubio said Iran still possesses a significant number of drones, even though its conventional military capabilities have been weakened. “Iran still has a lot of drones,” he said, adding that the country’s “conventional shield has been substantially eroded.” He also revealed that discussions with Tehran are continuing and suggested there were signs of movement on issues that Iran had previously refused to discuss.

Conditions laid out as talks with Tehran continue

According to Marco Rubio, one of the key requirements in ongoing negotiations is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. He said Iran must publicly declare that the strategic waterway is open. “Iran has to announce very clearly Hormuz Strait is now open,” he stated during the hearing.

You Might Be Interested In

The senior US official also stressed that Tehran would have to enter “specific negotiations” regarding the future of its highly enriched uranium. Marco Rubio said there is now a possibility that Iran is willing to discuss parts of its nuclear programme that had earlier been kept off the table. “There is a prospect that Iran has agreed to negotiate aspects of nuclear program that they previously refused to mention in discussions,” he said.

Sanctions relief tied to nuclear commitments, not Hormuz reopening

Addressing speculation about possible concessions, Marco Rubio said the Trump administration has not offered sanctions relief merely in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, he insisted that any easing of sanctions would be linked directly to Iran’s nuclear activities.

“Right now, everything that’s been discussed with them (Iran) is that … any sanctions relief is condition-based, which means it has to be in return for the reason why those sanctions were put in place in the first place, which is their nuclear program,” Marco Rubio told lawmakers. He added, “Iran is being sanctioned because they’ve highly enriched uranium. Iran is being sanctioned because of their nuclear activities. If they agree to give up those things, there will be sanctions relief associated with their commitment and compliance with those agreements.”

Administration seeks support as concerns over conflict grow

The hearing marked the first time Marco Rubio has testified publicly before Congress since the Iran war began. In addition to serving as Secretary of State, he is also President Donald Trump‘s national security adviser. Rubio, who represented Florida in the Senate until January 2025, is scheduled to appear at three more hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lawmakers have been looking for clarity on the administration’s strategy for ending the conflict, which began with US and Israeli strikes on February 28. During the hearing, Marco Rubio also noted that there are indications Iran’s Supreme Leader is becoming increasingly involved in developments “at some level,” as diplomatic efforts continue alongside military tensions.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Trump Administration Signals Retreat From Controversial $1.8 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund Amid Republican Backlash    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Iran Has To Announce Very Clearly’: Rubio Conditions Tehran Talks On Nuclear Compliance And Hormuz Reopening
Tags: home-hero-pos-2Iran US WarIran-US talksmarco rubio

RELATED News

UK MP Reveals Disturbing Pak Grooming Gang Testimonies

Indian Tourist Gets ₹1.5 Lakh Traffic Challan in Switzerland

What Is ‘Operation Checkmate’? 30 Indian Truck Drivers Arrested, Face Deportation In Major US Crackdown For Living Illegally

Trump Signals Retreat From Controversial $1.8 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund

Pentagon Declares Newsroom Restricted Area, Bars Journalists

LATEST NEWS

Fact Check: Did IShowSpeed’s “Champions” Get 120M Views and Beat Shakira’s Official World Cup Anthem?

How Hackers Use Meta AI To Access Instagram Accounts?

Who Is Tahsin Jamshid? 19-Year-Old Indian-Origin Footballer From Kerala Set To Represent Qatar In FIFA World Cup 2026

Lokhande Prashant Sitaram Appointed As CBSE Chairman

Dehradun Woman Locked Up By In-Laws For 10 Months

National-Level Kabaddi Player Killed Over ₹3,600 Dispute

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Beat Hollywood And Bollywood Stars? Lalit Modi Makes Massive T20 Double Century Prediction

Did Twisha Sharma Case Hearing Nearly End In Fistfight?

World Wedding Week Unites Industry Leaders Across Continents, Accelerating WedIQ’s Global Expansion

MrBeast Jet Winner Jabari Brown Arrested In Paraguay

‘Iran Has To Announce Very Clearly’: Rubio Conditions Tehran Talks On Nuclear Compliance And Hormuz Reopening

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Iran Has To Announce Very Clearly’: Rubio Conditions Tehran Talks On Nuclear Compliance And Hormuz Reopening

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Iran Has To Announce Very Clearly’: Rubio Conditions Tehran Talks On Nuclear Compliance And Hormuz Reopening
‘Iran Has To Announce Very Clearly’: Rubio Conditions Tehran Talks On Nuclear Compliance And Hormuz Reopening
‘Iran Has To Announce Very Clearly’: Rubio Conditions Tehran Talks On Nuclear Compliance And Hormuz Reopening
‘Iran Has To Announce Very Clearly’: Rubio Conditions Tehran Talks On Nuclear Compliance And Hormuz Reopening

QUICK LINKS