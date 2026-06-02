‘Iran Has To Announce Very Clearly’: Rubio Conditions Tehran Talks On Nuclear Compliance And Hormuz Reopening

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, indicated yesterday that America’s discussions with Iran will continue, however, he was categorical in stating that this will only be possible if Iran sorts out its worries regarding its nuclear program. Appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Marco Rubio outlined a series of conditions the United States wants Iran to meet, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz and engaging in specific negotiations over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. His remarks came as the Trump administration seeks congressional backing for a major foreign affairs budget cut and a sharp increase in military spending.

Speaking during the hearing, Marco Rubio said Iran still possesses a significant number of drones, even though its conventional military capabilities have been weakened. “Iran still has a lot of drones,” he said, adding that the country’s “conventional shield has been substantially eroded.” He also revealed that discussions with Tehran are continuing and suggested there were signs of movement on issues that Iran had previously refused to discuss.

Conditions laid out as talks with Tehran continue

According to Marco Rubio, one of the key requirements in ongoing negotiations is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. He said Iran must publicly declare that the strategic waterway is open. “Iran has to announce very clearly Hormuz Strait is now open,” he stated during the hearing.

The senior US official also stressed that Tehran would have to enter “specific negotiations” regarding the future of its highly enriched uranium. Marco Rubio said there is now a possibility that Iran is willing to discuss parts of its nuclear programme that had earlier been kept off the table. “There is a prospect that Iran has agreed to negotiate aspects of nuclear program that they previously refused to mention in discussions,” he said.

Sanctions relief tied to nuclear commitments, not Hormuz reopening

Addressing speculation about possible concessions, Marco Rubio said the Trump administration has not offered sanctions relief merely in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, he insisted that any easing of sanctions would be linked directly to Iran’s nuclear activities.

“Right now, everything that’s been discussed with them (Iran) is that … any sanctions relief is condition-based, which means it has to be in return for the reason why those sanctions were put in place in the first place, which is their nuclear program,” Marco Rubio told lawmakers. He added, “Iran is being sanctioned because they’ve highly enriched uranium. Iran is being sanctioned because of their nuclear activities. If they agree to give up those things, there will be sanctions relief associated with their commitment and compliance with those agreements.”

Administration seeks support as concerns over conflict grow

The hearing marked the first time Marco Rubio has testified publicly before Congress since the Iran war began. In addition to serving as Secretary of State, he is also President Donald Trump‘s national security adviser. Rubio, who represented Florida in the Senate until January 2025, is scheduled to appear at three more hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lawmakers have been looking for clarity on the administration’s strategy for ending the conflict, which began with US and Israeli strikes on February 28. During the hearing, Marco Rubio also noted that there are indications Iran’s Supreme Leader is becoming increasingly involved in developments “at some level,” as diplomatic efforts continue alongside military tensions.

(with inputs from Reuters)

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