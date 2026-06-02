What Is ‘Operation Checkmate’? 30 Indian Truck Drivers Arrested, Face Deportation In Major US Crackdown For Living Illegally

US Border Patrol agents have arrested at least 30 Indians allegedly for living in the country illegally. US Customs and Border Protection said in a statement released on Monday that the arrests happened between May 11 and May 15 in Arizona’s Yuma Sector during a larger crackdown operation. Overall 52 people were taken into custody including 36 semi-truck drivers. Among them, 30 were reportedly Indian nationals. Meanwhile, three people were reportedly found without a driving licence. The authorities further said the other arrested individuals were from Mexico, El Salvador and Russia. They added that everyone has already been processed under federal law and will now face deportation. However, the identities of the 30 Indians and the other detained people have not been shared publicly.

What is Operation Checkmate?



The 52 arrests were made under ‘Operation Checkmate’ which is a US Customs operation aimed at going after people who drive commercial trucks and who are living in the country without permission.

“Operation Checkmate reflects our commitment to safeguarding communities and roads from unlawfully present drivers who pose significant risks to public safety,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector Dustin W Caudle.

“My agents are on patrol every day to ensure we stop these individuals and prevent more deadly crashes from occurring on the road across the United States.”

Indian Truck Driver Killed 3 in Crash

The arrest and planned deportation of the 30 Indian truck drivers is coming months after a deadly crash involving another Indian semi-truck driver who was reportedly living illegally in the US. In October 2025, 21 year old Jashanpreet Singh allegedly killed three people in California while driving under the influence.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, he had entered the US illegally through the Mexico border in 2022. Officials said he was driving a Freightliner truck and then it collided with an SUV plus several other vehicles. Sounds simple, but it ended up being a big deal.

Before all that, another Indian truck driver 28-year-old Harjinder Singh was linked to a fatal accident in Florida in August 2025. He allegedly made a wrong U-turn, and because of that, a minivan behind him crashed, which killed three people.

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