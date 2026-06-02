Blast Box Office Collection Day 5: Arjun Sarja Film Sees 40% Drop, Crosses Rs 26 Crore Worldwide

Arjun Sarja’s Tamil action thriller Blast saw a massive 40% percent dip on its first Monday, while the working day drop is an expected phenomenon for any movie but a big drop like this might be concerning for the movie or not?

With big names like Arjun, Preity Mukundhar and Abhirami in key roles, the film was released on May 28th, 2026. R K Balaj’s directorial debut, produced under the banner of AGS entertainment, had a good weekend run which saw a growing projectile over the course before finally settling down on Monday.

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Arjun Sarja starrer collected Rs 3.60 crores on Monday. While getting shows on 2,707 screens and an occupancy of around 40%, the movie still saw a major 40% dip when compared to its previous day collections.

Day 5 Collection Breakdown

With 2,707 shows across India, ‘Blast’ has now reached Rs 17.55 crore in India net collections and India gross collections currently standing at Rs 20.17 crore.

The Tamil version of the movie alone collected Rs 3 crore on Day 5 and remains the front runner in the collections race. The Telugu version also did its bit with a contribution of Rs 60 lakhs.

The total occupancy across Tamil shows stood at 35 percent with night shows showing the peak at 45.77 percent.

The overseas collection for the movie has been a big supporter with overall numbers reaching Rs 6.30 crores. When put together with the domestic numbers, the worldwide gross collection for the movie has reached Rs 26.47 crores.

A look at the state-wise collections show no surprises with Tamil Nadu leading from the front with a collection of Rs 2 crore, followed by Kerala’s Rs 1.35 crores. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had a combined collection of Rs 55 lakhs whereas Karnataka managed Rs 26 lakhs on Day 5.

Blast Cast And Story

The family action thriller blast is a story of a family who are well versed in martial arts and help the needy. The story takes a turn when their daily lives are dragged in a gang war and everyday becomes a struggle for their life. With Arjun, Preity Mukundhar and Abhirami in roles of father, daughter and the mother respectively, the film is a good combination of relatable action with emotional connection. What makes this movie different is the fact it is not a movie where the male actor alone takes the fight, it’s the family helping him shoulder his baggage as well.

Produced under the banner of AGS Entertainment, this movie has gotten good reviews from the audience, and this is one of the factors which potentially worked for the film as well. A good word of mouth allowed the movie to have a strong momentum over the weekend which seems to have dipped entering the working days of the week.

The big question that remains, “Is this really that concerning for the movie?” The short answer, yes, it does but not that much. To be honest a weekday dip is actually very expected and if the movie manages to go on a steady run, they can get the momentum back on their second weekend and deliver a big success. So, it is a finger crossed for the movie and everything rests with the audience for now.

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