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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Peabo Bryson? The Grammy-Winning Singer Hospitalised After Major Stroke

Who Is Peabo Bryson? The Grammy-Winning Singer Hospitalised After Major Stroke

The music world throughout the globe is sending in prayers and wishes for the Grammy-Winning Singer Peabo Bryson after news broke that the 75-year-old singer was hospitalized following a stroke.

Peabo Bryson Picutre- X (@soultrackscom)
Peabo Bryson Picutre- X (@soultrackscom)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 16:15 IST

Peabo Bryson Stroke News: The music world throughout the globe is sending in prayers and wishes for the Grammy-Winning Singer Peabo Bryson after news broke that the 75-year-old singer was hospitalized following a stroke.

A representative for the iconic vocalist confirmed the medical emergency, stating that Bryson is currently receiving treatment and is under medical care. In a statement released to media outlets, his family asked for space during this time:

“At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated.”

You Might Be Interested In

Who is Peabo Bryson?

For over five decades, Peabo Bryson has been one of the most recognizable and beloved voices in R&B, soul, and adult contemporary music. Famed for his velvety vocals and romantic delivery, he became a defining figure of the “Quiet Storm” radio format.

While he built an incredible catalog of solo hits throughout the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, he is arguably best known to mainstream global audiences as the ultimate duet partner behind some of Disney’s most iconic, Oscar-winning animated theme songs.

Key Career Highlights & Hits

In his career Bryson earned two Grammy Awards for his legendary collaborations “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion (1993) and “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)” with Regina Belle (1994). Beyond Disney, he famously teamed up with Roberta Flack for the timeless dance classic “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love” and recorded memorable tracks with Natalie Cole and Angela Bofill.

His solo career features a string of massive hits, including “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again”, “Can You Stop the Rain,” “Feel the Fire,” and “I’m So into You.”

 Before this health emergency, the Grammy winner was actively touring on his “Golden Touch” tour, celebrating 50 years in the music industry and preparing for an upcoming album titled Grace.

We hope and pray that the R&B sensation gets well soon and regains his top health in order to keep on doing what he does best, make us groove on the beats and dance on his melodies.

READ MORE: Diljit Dosanjh Announces Wembley Stadium Concert, Share Mother’s Emotional Response After The Historic Feat

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Who Is Peabo Bryson? The Grammy-Winning Singer Hospitalised After Major Stroke
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Who Is Peabo Bryson? The Grammy-Winning Singer Hospitalised After Major Stroke

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Who Is Peabo Bryson? The Grammy-Winning Singer Hospitalised After Major Stroke
Who Is Peabo Bryson? The Grammy-Winning Singer Hospitalised After Major Stroke
Who Is Peabo Bryson? The Grammy-Winning Singer Hospitalised After Major Stroke
Who Is Peabo Bryson? The Grammy-Winning Singer Hospitalised After Major Stroke

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