Major UAE Law Change From June 1: 18-Year-Olds Can Now Apply for Loans, Buy Property and Start Businesses- Here’s How

A new civil law in the UAE will officially make 18 the legal age of adulthood starting Monday, June 1. The law will also give young people more financial freedom and independence. Under the new Civil Transactions Law, the legal adult age will shift from 21 lunar years to 18 Gregorian years. As lunar years are shorter, a person who hits 21 on the lunar calendar is roughly around 20 in the usual Gregorian calendar that most countries use. When the UAE government first announced the law on January 1, it said the adjustment was made to match international legal systems and it described it as an important legal reform.

Even before this law, 18-year-olds in the UAE were already able to marry, work full time and drive but the new rule mostly turns toward financial rights. The point is to push young people to take part in business and economic activities.

This change will also set 18 as the official age of adulthood across UAE laws, and bring the country closer to global standards.

A major UAE law change comes into effect on Monday, June 1, officially lowering the age of adulthood from 21 lunar years to 18 Gregorian years. The move aligns the UAE with international standards and gives young people greater legal and financial independence. (1/2) — Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) June 1, 2026







What UAE News Law Mean for 18-Year-Old?

One of the major changes in the new UAE law is that people in the UAE will now be able to manage their own money starting from the age of 18. The law also gives who are 15 and above permission to ask a court for authorization so they can handle their own assets.

Young adults will no longer need approval from a legal guardian for many financial activities

They will now be able to sign contracts

Apply for loans

Apply for bank credit

Buy and sell property on their own

Register and run businesses once they turn 18

Under the new Civil Transactions Law, 18-year-olds will be able to manage their finances independently, enter contracts, apply for loans, buy and sell property, and register businesses without the need for a legal guardian. The law also allows 15-year-olds to seek judicial… — Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) June 1, 2026

How Young People Can Entre Business?

A young individual who reaches the age of 18 will be able to enter into contracts without the need of a guardian, sell a property without court permission and manage shares in an estate without being represented by a guardian, while also placing full legal and financial responsibility on their decisions.

Other changes include leasing or buying property, managing financial affairs by having direct access to credit cards and loans without the involvement of a guardian.

But independence also means accountability, like you cant just shrug and walk away. If an 18-year-old signs a binding contract, opens up a business, or takes on a financial obligation, that choice may no longer be handled as something that can be easily undone just because of age.

Also Read: UAE Salary Rule Changes From June 1: What Indian Expats And Employers Must Know