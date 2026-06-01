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Home > Sports News > Gujarat Titans Escape Major Scare After Team Bus Catches Fire Following IPL 2026 Final Defeat To RCB

Gujarat Titans Escape Major Scare After Team Bus Catches Fire Following IPL 2026 Final Defeat To RCB

Gujarat Titans escaped a major scare after their team bus caught fire due to an alleged short circuit while returning from the Narendra Modi Stadium following the IPL 2026 final.

Gujarat Titans team bus caught fire due to a short circuit after IPL 2026 final (IMAGE: X)
Gujarat Titans team bus caught fire due to a short circuit after IPL 2026 final (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-06-01 08:52 IST

GUJARAT TITANS: After a disappointing end to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, the Gujarat Titans escaped a huge scare after their team bus caught fire. A short circuit in the bus was reported to have caused the fire, but no significant damage was found as all the players were able to be evacuated safely. The short circuit occurred while the team bus was on the way to Ahmedabad’s hotel from the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night. As a result of the fire, the players were left stranded for about an hour. The situation could’ve been a lot scar,ier but it has been learned that all the players are safe.

The clash had been an awful night for GT as they had been beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the IPL by five wickets on Sunday. It was also a continuation of their tough travel itinerary as GT had to travel from Dharamsala to Mullanpur on May 27 to play the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals on May 29.

But the departure of these to Ahmedabad on May 30 was delayed more than usual due to bad weather at Mullanpur. GT arrived at their base late Saturday evening.

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Gujarat Titans lose IPL finale against RCB 

It was a rough night for GT. Not only did they lose the IPL final to RCB by five wickets, but their schedule was brutal too. After playing Qualifier 2 against the Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur on May 29, the team had to travel from Dharamsala just two days earlier. Then, bad weather in Mullanpur messed up their plans to head home to Ahmedabad on May 30, which meant they didn’t make it back until late Saturday evening.

When reporters asked if the packed schedule and travel had worn the team down, GT Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki didn’t want to use that as an excuse.

“I don’t want to take anything away from RCB’s win by saying we played a lot of games in a short time and we’re tired. That’s not what we stand for,” Solanki said after the game. He admitted their total was below par, but pointed out the team fought hard to defend it. “Sure, we’ll look at what we could have done differently; that’s part of the process. But sometimes you’ve just got to accept the other team played well, too,” he said.

ALSO READ: RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Full List Of Awards- MOTM, Orange and Purple Cap, MVP, Emerging Player, Fairplay

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Gujarat Titans Escape Major Scare After Team Bus Catches Fire Following IPL 2026 Final Defeat To RCB
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Gujarat Titans Escape Major Scare After Team Bus Catches Fire Following IPL 2026 Final Defeat To RCB
Gujarat Titans Escape Major Scare After Team Bus Catches Fire Following IPL 2026 Final Defeat To RCB
Gujarat Titans Escape Major Scare After Team Bus Catches Fire Following IPL 2026 Final Defeat To RCB
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