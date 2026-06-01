RCB vs GT: Will Virat Kohli Call It Quits After IPL 2026 Triumph? Here’s What We Know

RCB vs GT: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s successful IPL 2026 campaign ended in another fairytale moment with Virat Kohli leading the franchise to a second title in a row. The veteran batsman remained not out on 75 in the final against Gujarat Titans and once again proved why he is the heartbeat of RCB.

However, as the celebrations were going on, another conversation quickly took over among the fans – will Kohli retire from the IPL after back to back championship success with Bengaluru?

Speculation was already gathering pace before the final. Fans took several social media posts from RCB and captain Rajat Patidar as possible hints that Kohli could be preparing for an emotional farewell. Those theories only gained momentum when the 37-year-old fought cramps during his match-winning knock in Ahmedabad.

But there is no official signal at the moment that Kohli is planning to walk away from the IPL.

Indeed, multiple reports have claimed that the retirement talk is more about fan speculation than any firm decision by the player or the franchise. Kohli was retained by RCB ahead of the 2026 season and remains one of the team’s most important players on and off the pitch.

The former India captain has been consistently shutting down retirement talk in recent months. Kohli has said in public appearances and interviews that he still enjoys playing cricket and has not made an announcement about his IPL future.

His form lends more weight to the argument. This season, Kohli has been one of the league’s most consistent batters, scoring vital runs throughout RCB’s title-winning run. His unbeaten 75 in the final shows he is still a matchwinner at the highest level.

Earlier there was also confusion when reports said that Kohli had not renewed a commercial agreement linked to RCB. That development gave rise to new retirement rumours but it has been brought to light that the commercial arrangement was separate from his playing contract with the franchise.

There is no confirmed retirement plan from Virat Kohli at the moment. Ultimately the RCB icon will have the last say on his future but all signs are that fans are reading too much into social media activity and unverified reports.

For now, Kohli seems to be savouring another IPL win and extending his incredible run with the franchise he has played for since 2008.

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