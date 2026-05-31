Israeli Military Destroys Three Hamas Weapons Depots In Gaza During Latest Operations

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said that it has destroyed multiple Hamas weapons storage facilities in Gaza in an operation aimed at ‘removing a threat’ to Israeli forces and civilians. According to the Israeli military, the Israel Air Force carried out strikes over the past week on three Hamas weapons storage sites located in different parts of the Gaza Strip. The facilities allegedly contained charges, rifles, sniper rifles, and other combat-related equipment.

Airstrikes Target Hamas Weapons and Equipment

The IDF stated that one of the targeted storage facilities also housed around 10 pickup trucks that were allegedly being used by Hamas for terror-related activities. These vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Israeli officials said the weapons stockpiles were intended to be used against Israeli troops operating in the ‘Yellow Line’ area as well as civilians within the State of Israel.

דובר צה”ל: במטרה להסיר איום על כוחותינו: צה”ל השמיד מחסני אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור חמאס pic.twitter.com/maNZvQ4Xfn — Gera. Belik (@gershon27) May 31, 2026

IDF Claims Secondary Explosions Confirmed Presence of Weapons

Following the airstrikes, the military reported that secondary explosions were observed at the targeted locations. According to the IDF, these explosions indicated the presence of weapons and ammunition stored inside the facilities.

The military said the operation was carried out to eliminate a potential threat and reduce the risk posed to its forces operating in the region.

Understanding the ‘Yellow Line’ Area

The ‘Yellow Line’ refers to the zones where Israeli forces continue to operate under the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Under the arrangement, Israel maintains control of areas located to the east, north, and south of the line.

The IDF said that Hamas and other armed groups are prohibited from crossing into these areas. Israeli forces continue to monitor the region as part of ongoing security operations.

(Inputs From ANI)

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