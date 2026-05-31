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Home > World News > Why Trump Is Cancelling Freedom 250 Concerts, Replacing Them With A Massive MAGA Rally

Why Trump Is Cancelling Freedom 250 Concerts, Replacing Them With A Massive MAGA Rally

US President Donald Trump has proposed replacing Freedom 250 anniversary concerts with a massive MAGA rally after several artists withdrew from the event. In a series of Truth Social posts, Trump criticized the entertainment lineup and suggested he could personally headline the celebrations.

Trump proposes a MAGA rally over Freedom 250 concerts after artist withdrawals, offering to headline the event himself. Photos: X.
Trump proposes a MAGA rally over Freedom 250 concerts after artist withdrawals, offering to headline the event himself. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 14:44 IST

US President Donald Trump on Saturday suggested replacing a planned concert series tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations with a large-scale “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) rally, following the withdrawal of several artists from the event. In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump questioned the need for the Freedom 250 concerts, which are part of the upcoming Great American State Fair, and argued that a political rally would be a better way to mark the historic milestone.

Trump Calls for Rally Instead of Concerts

In a lengthy social media post, Trump criticized the planned entertainment lineup and proposed scrapping the concerts altogether.

“We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain,” Trump wrote.

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The president also referenced his recent separation from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, linking the issue to a federal court ruling.

“Cancel it, just like I canceled my involvement with the failing and unsafe to be in Kennedy Center, because a Highly Conflicted, Crooked Federal Judge, said that I should not be allowed to spend my time and money in order to MAKE THE CENTER GREAT AGAIN, actually, far greater than it ever was before!” he continued.

Freedom 250 Event

Trump’s comments came as multiple performers withdrew from the Great American State Fair, a major national celebration planned for the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The event is scheduled to stretch from the US Capitol to the Washington Monument and will run from June 25 through July 10, 2026, as part of the broader America 250 celebrations marking the country’s 250th birthday.

Earlier in the week, Freedom 250 organizers released a roster of performers expected to appear during the festivities. However, several artists later announced they would no longer participate.

Among those who withdrew were Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Young MC, Morris Day and The Time, and C+C Music Factory.

Not all performers pulled out. Rapper Vanilla Ice said he was “honored” to take part in the celebration.

Trump Floats Replacing Artists With Himself

In a separate social media post later on Saturday, Trump suggested that he could personally take the place of the departing performers and deliver a major speech instead.

Referring to the artists who had withdrawn, Trump wrote:

“I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’ having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists,’ and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!”

Trump said he was considering delivering the speech and holding a rally on June 24 to officially launch the celebrations.

He added, “I only want to be surrounded by Happy People, Smart People, Successful People, and People that know how to WIN.”

Also Read: Trump Launches Fresh Attack Against Pope Leo After Chicago Mayor’s Vatican Visit

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Why Trump Is Cancelling Freedom 250 Concerts, Replacing Them With A Massive MAGA Rally
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Why Trump Is Cancelling Freedom 250 Concerts, Replacing Them With A Massive MAGA Rally
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