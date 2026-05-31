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Home > World News > What Is ’27 Rajab’ Boat? Iran Unveils Cruise Missile Armed High Speed Naval Attack Craft In Tehran

What Is ’27 Rajab’ Boat? Iran Unveils Cruise Missile Armed High Speed Naval Attack Craft In Tehran

Iran's military unveiled a new naval attack ship called '27 Rajab' during a ceremony in Tehran's Enqelab Square, according to the semi official Fars news agency.

What Is '27 Rajab' Boat? Iran Unveils Cruise Missile Armed High Speed Naval Attack Craft In Tehran (Image: @clashreport via X)
What Is '27 Rajab' Boat? Iran Unveils Cruise Missile Armed High Speed Naval Attack Craft In Tehran (Image: @clashreport via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-31 11:07 IST

Even while diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran are going on, Iran has shown off a new missile equipped fast attack craft meant for trouble in the Persian Gulf. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the IRGC, on Thursday put the vessel on display, it is called ’27 Rajab’, and they did it during a public ceremony in Tehran’s Revolution Square. Iranian officials said the very high speed craft carries two cruise missiles which can hit targets as far as 700 kilometers away. The unveiling arrives as tensions are running hotter in the Strait of Hormuz, that one of the world’s most important waterways, where fresh clashes between naval forces and shipping related disputes have kept the whole area on edge.

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What Is This New ’27 Rajab’ Boat?

According to information released by Iranian authorities, the vessel has a low profile trimaran hull, built in a way that’s meant to boost speed, maneuverability and overall survivability during combat situations. Officials said the craft can still do its work in rough sea conditions, even when the waves reach as much as three meters high, which should broaden its operational reach across the Persian Gulf and nearby water areas. Military analysts also point out that this boat slots neatly into Iran’s long standing approach, in which small, heavily armed naval platforms are favored rather than directly taking on larger Western warships head to head. The moment of the unveiling is also a bit of a tell, because it arrives shortly after the United States announced fresh shipping regulations in the Strait of Hormuz and, not long after that, carried out operations targeting Iranian linked vessels in the region.

How Is New ’27 Rajab’ Boat Helpful To Iran?

The new vessel seems to echo the IRGC Navy’s ‘mosquito fleet’ doctrine, meaning it leans on the idea of lots of fast attack boats that can launch a kind of coordinated swarm attack against bigger naval forces. Unlike Iran’s more conventional navy, which relies on larger warships and submarines, the IRGC is more into asymmetric warfare, like tactics meant for cramped waters in the Persian Gulf. One can see it in how the narrow geometry of the Strait of Hormuz basically creates a setting where smaller, agile craft might be able to push back against larger and more advanced naval units. With this 27 Rajab, the lower radar signature, plus a long range missile capability, it’s supposed to help Iran keep the edge in threatening maritime targets while still staying a lot harder to detect.

Trump’s ‘Shouldn’t Have Been In Iran’ Comment

Blasting Iraq in the recent Fox News interview, Trump claimed that ‘a lot of what we’ve been doing in the Middle East, a lot of it has been a mistake’. He, however, said recent military action by the United States was needed to stop Tehran from obtaining nuclear arms. They follow diplomatic efforts to hammer out a long term deal with Iran and simmering regional tensions.

Also Read: Watch: Trump Says US ‘Shouldn’t Have Been In Iran’, But Defends Military Strikes

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What Is ’27 Rajab’ Boat? Iran Unveils Cruise Missile Armed High Speed Naval Attack Craft In Tehran
Tags: 27 RajabIran Cruise Missile BoatIran Fast Attack CraftIran Military NewsIran Naval Attack CraftIRGC NavyTehran Military Unveiling

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What Is ’27 Rajab’ Boat? Iran Unveils Cruise Missile Armed High Speed Naval Attack Craft In Tehran
What Is ’27 Rajab’ Boat? Iran Unveils Cruise Missile Armed High Speed Naval Attack Craft In Tehran
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